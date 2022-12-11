The Profound Moral Failure of Religious Zionism

I am a recovering religious Zionist. I cannot belong to an ideology that, in its hyper-nationalism, parallels the wild, dictatorial policies of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, and in its hateful religious fundamentalism, the virulent racism and wacky messianism of Louis Farrakhan. Religious Zionists take the Torah and present it through a sad funhouse mirror, with theological abscesses and ethical distortions that rightfully scare us.