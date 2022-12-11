Opinion |
The Profound Moral Failure of Religious Zionism
The three key figures of the far-right Religious Zionist party, soon to sit in Netanyahu's government, are not only a noxious mixture of fundamentalism, mob rule and messianic machismo. They, and the community that propelled them to power, are a stain on our Jewish faith
I am a recovering religious Zionist. I cannot belong to an ideology that, in its hyper-nationalism, parallels the wild, dictatorial policies of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, and in its hateful religious fundamentalism, the virulent racism and wacky messianism of Louis Farrakhan. Religious Zionists take the Torah and present it through a sad funhouse mirror, with theological abscesses and ethical distortions that rightfully scare us.
