It's a chilly autumn evening in Tel Aviv, and a glowing, warm sunset engulfs the city. Along the promenade, energetic joggers take advantage of the last rays of the day. Yet at the West Hotel in the city's north, things are less tranquil.

From the outside, the building is covered in bright red Moroccan flags, and if it weren't for the word "hotel" on the illuminated sign – one would think the building belonged to a kingdom in the Atlas Mountains.

The entrance to the West Hotel in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

Under the patronage of Abderrahim Beyyoudh, Morocco’s Ambassador to Israel, the restaurant on the first floor of the hotel was transformed into a "Moroccan salon" for a few hours on Saturday night to host a party and screening of the World Cup quarter-finals.

"I'm Moroccan, so this makes us proud," says Guy Peretz, the owner of the restaurant.

“I never saw a soccer game in my life,” he admits, “but as long as it’s ours, it’s ours.” Peretz says that a few weeks ago, Ambassador Beyyoudh came to the restaurant for an event welcoming the Sabbath and was enthusiastic. “He asked to book the place for the game against Spain (the round of 16) for a few friends. They won, and obviously it was a crazy celebration for the Moroccans. That was when they asked to use the restaurant for the quarter-finals party.

“I’m a little nervous,” Beyyoudh says a few minutes before the opening whistle, asking that we resume speaking once the game ends. Wearing the team's red shirt, he navigates among the guests like a groom at his wedding – both excited and tense. The room is full of men, women, and children, all dressed in red. Some are embassy employees, some Israelis of Moroccan origin, and others have a range of connections to the North African country.

Moroccan Ambassador to Israel Abderrahim Beyyoudh at the West Hotel on Saturday ngiht.

Sisters Moriel and Ortal sit in one corner of the restaurant. They’re not soccer fans, they say; they are there for their mother, the social media personality Eva Kadosh. “She has a very successful Facebook channel, with hundreds of thousands of followers,” Moriel says proudly of their mother, otherwise known as “the pot whisperer.” “She teaches all about authentic Moroccan cooking and baking,” Moriel adds.

Eva Kadosh, draped in a Moroccan flag, is overjoyed throughout the evening. “Morocco is in my heart. Everything in me says Morocco,” she says. “In Morocco they call me ‘the Israeli Moroccan cook.’ I love the Moroccan people. I was born and grew up until age 8 in Rabat and I myself am a citizen."

Kadosh views the preservation of her community’s tradition as her life’s work. “I inculcate Moroccan culture to our children the way I remember it from my parents. I want young people to understand where we came from, what our culture says, what our customs say, how we appreciate one another, and what we ate in Morocco.”

Food at the moment is the only thing breaking the tension in the room. Even the most optimistic of Moroccans apparently didn’t expect to reach the quarter-finals, not to mention to compete against the Portuguese team, which clobbered Switzerland 6:1 in the round of 16. The skills of the Moroccan team, no less impressive than those of Portugal, give the audience hope that maybe, the unbelievable could happen – and their team would not only be the first Arab team to reach the quarterfinals, but also the first African team to reach the semifinals.

After Youssef En-Nesyri leaps over goalkeeper Diego Costa at the 42nd minute mark, and for the remainder of the game, Moroccans are in a dream they're afraid to wake up from.

"It's a great day, a historic day – even though the game's not over," says Markan Attias, a Jewish-Moroccan responsible for event planning at the embassy.

At halftime, some are stuffing their face, while others head outside for a smoking break. "We're just waiting to win," says Moriah, a Muslim Moroccan living in Israel for 20 years. "I don't care about anything, just winning."Moriah's niece sits beside her, with a Moroccan flag painted on her cheek.

Moriah and her niece at the West Hotel on Saturday night.

Those who can't handle the pressure of the game can stare instead at the portrait of King Mohammed VI and his son Hassan, hanging above the screen. Anytime anyone gets close to Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, the audience jumps, and then bursts with joy at each save. The clock is ticking at what seems to be an impossibly slow pace and guests are given baklawa to help pass the time.

The last eight minutes drag by, then all of a sudden, the referee whistles and the match is over. The entire room erupts with joy as drums, whistles, and fireworks mark the start of the Moroccan celebration. People – including Ambassador Beyyoudh – are dancing on the tables. In Tel Aviv, a man in a back kippah and a woman in a hijab celebrate the victory of the Moroccan team at the World cup in Qatar. This is the new Middle East.

“I can’t find the words,” Beyyoudh says in surprisingly good Hebrew. Then he continues in English, "What you see here is magical. We are trying to develop everything [in Morocco] – from sports, to infrastructure, to anything related to the youth. And now, you see the results. Our team's success did not come out of nowhere."

Jewish and Muslim Moroccan fans watching the game at the West Hotel in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

Beyyoudh insists that much like Morocco's achievements in the World Cup, his nation's new and flourishing relationship with Israel is also the result of hard work.

"What we are celebrating here today, is thanks to the king and his brave decision to consolidate relations with Israel," he says. By maintaining a positive relationship with both Palestinians and Israeli, Beyyoudh says Morocco "plays an important role in the history of connecting people."

The ambassador is ecstatic that Moroccan-Israelis came out to celebrate, and that they "have love for the king and Morocco." Israelis can also be found celebrating the victory in Casablanca and Marrakesh, he adds, thanks to direct flights that have recently begun between the two nations.

The official anthem of the previous Moroccan World Cup team blasts through the loudspeakers. "Oh my love, how I needed you, Morocco," the crowd of Jewish and Muslim Moroccans sing together. I, perhaps the only Ashkenazi in the room, realize that I too need Morocco. In fact, maybe we all do.