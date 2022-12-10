Well-meaning Residents Foil Haifa’s Efforts to Tame Wild Boar Problem

About 1,000 residents of Haifa are in the habit of feeding the wild boars that have become prevalent in the northern city, undermining efforts to prevent them from entering the municipal boundaries.

That is one of the findings summing up the first year of a joint project of the city and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority aimed at reducing the number of wild boars in Haifa neighborhoods. These numbers have fallen in the past year, but not by much – mainly because residents feed them.

The city’s wild boars are a source of panic to some residents; they also wreak havoc in public parks and sometimes overturn trash cans in their search for food. They have been known to attack children and pets, and they may carry diseases that can spread to humans and to other animals.

The program, launched by the Haifa municipality and the Parks Authority in 2021, involves measures that include fencing off forested areas and preventing access to food to combat the problem.

Before the city introduced a ban on shooting wild boars, in 2019, the authorities hoped that culling would reduce their numbers, but the practice did not diminish the porkers’ presence.

Amit Dolev, an ecologist at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, presented the results of the study last week, at a conference held by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Koret School of Veterinary Medicine, in Rehovot. Over the past year, Dolev said, the city put up 5 kilometers (3 miles) of fencing at 21 different sites as part of the effort to keep the pigs at bay. Garbage cans have been fixed in place so that they can’t be flipped over and the city began collecting waste in the evening, when the pigs are most active in their search for food. As a result of these measures, complaints from residents about the presence of pigs have dropped for some neighborhoods.

Despite these efforts, the pigs are still quite prevalent, mainly because of the people who continue to feed them. “The scope of the feeding is greater than we thought and probably involves close to 1,000” people, Dolev said.

Feeding wild pigs makes them lose their fear of humans, which increases the risk of aggressive behavior on their part when they want to obtain food or when they feel threatened. The Israel Nature and Parks Authority traps and euthanizes aggressive individuals – about 200 of them in the past years.

The many people who feed the city’s large population of stray cats inadvertently contribute to Haifa’s pig problem, as wild boars are happy to eat commercial cat food.

The city has published rules for “the responsible feeding of cats” – mainly, to place the cat food only in bowls and to remove promptly any leftover food after the felines have dined.

The city and the Nature and Parks Authority are now considering fining residents who feed the wild pigs. Dolev says that feeding is a violation of the wildlife protection law, since it endangers the pigs. “Unfortunately, there is not enough commitment from the public regarding the cessation of feeding,” he said.