Israel Warns It Will Bomb Beirut Airport if Used to Smuggle Iranian Arms, Report Says

Israel raised threats to bomb Beirut's airport if it is used as an Iranian weapons smuggling route, London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Saturday.

According to the report, political sources in Israel said confirmed that they were aware of Al-Arabiya Channel's report about Tehran's plans to use a new smuggling corridor for its weapons through Beirut after the failure of the Damascus corridor, adding that Israel is investigating an attempt to smuggle weapons through civilian flights.

The sources reportedly confirmed that Israel's intensified air raids on Syria in recent years helped thwart most of the Iranian weapons smuggling operations to its armed militias in Syria and to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel rarely claims responsibility for strikes that have been attributed to it for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria, where Tehran has deployed forces in support of President Bashar Assad since the Syrian war began in 2011.

It has intensified strikes on Syrian airports – including Damascus International Airport – to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources have told Reuters.

