Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel Warns It Will Bomb Beirut Airport if Used to Smuggle Iranian Arms, Report Says

Sources in Israel told London-based Asharq Al-Awsat that Israel's intensified air raids on Syria in recent years helped thwart most of the Iranian weapons smuggling operations to its armed militias in Syria and to Hezbollah in Lebanon

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Middle East Airlines jets are grounded at the Rafik Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, in November.
Middle East Airlines jets are grounded at the Rafik Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, in November.Credit: Hussein Malla/AP
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

Israel raised threats to bomb Beirut's airport if it is used as an Iranian weapons smuggling route, London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Saturday.

According to the report, political sources in Israel said confirmed that they were aware of Al-Arabiya Channel's report about Tehran's plans to use a new smuggling corridor for its weapons through Beirut after the failure of the Damascus corridor, adding that Israel is investigating an attempt to smuggle weapons through civilian flights.

The sources reportedly confirmed that Israel's intensified air raids on Syria in recent years helped thwart most of the Iranian weapons smuggling operations to its armed militias in Syria and to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel rarely claims responsibility for strikes that have been attributed to it for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria, where Tehran has deployed forces in support of President Bashar Assad since the Syrian war began in 2011.

It has intensified strikes on Syrian airports – including Damascus International Airport – to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources have told Reuters.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism