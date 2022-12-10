Israeli Government’s Top Legal Adviser to Oppose Far-right Police Plan

Israel's attorney general is likely to oppose the new bill introduced by the far-right Otzma Yehudit faction that would give incoming National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir far-reaching control over the police.

According to an opinion issued by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, if the minister is allowed to set Israel Police policy and if the police commissioner is made directly subordinate to him, as the bill stipulates, the police will be unable to use their own discretion, which will be solely given to the minister.

The bill was introduced on Thursday by Ben-Gvir's party, following a coalition between Otzma Yehudit and Likud. If passed, it will give him authority to "manage the police and its operation." Its purpose, according to its explanatory notes, is to bring the legislation governing the police into line with that governing the military, which is controlled by the defense minister and the decisions of the government.

Baharav-Miara rejected this in her opinion, noting the significant differences between the military and the police. The latter works with the civilian population and provides them with services, as opposed to the military, which operates against threats.

Open gallery view MK Itamar Ben-Gvir with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, at the latter's daughter's bat mitzvah, this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

She also opposed the bill's recommendation that the national security minister be given authority over the police budget, which would be determined separately from the state budget, and be able to determine its allocation.

This disagreement is liable to become an additional source of contention between the attorney general and the incoming cabinet. Sources in the still-forming government have already stated that they intend to oust Baharav-Miara. MK Simcha Rothman of Religious Zionism said that if Baharav-Miara opposes his party's plan to reform the judicial system, "it will certainly stir a very serious conflict with the government, and perhaps [she] should be afraid."

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi said last month that he expects that the attorney general will "submit a resignation letter." Before the November election, MK Nir Barakat, of the same party, said that he believed designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would replace the attorney general after forming a government, "because he would want someone with a right-wing worldview." Fellow Likud MK Yoav Kish threatened Baharav-Miara, saying that if she allows a new army chief of staff to be appointed during an election period, as she did, she would be replaced when the party returns to power.

Following the introduction of the bill, a group of retired police commissioners and major generals posted an announcement on WhatsApp on Friday that read: “Stunned and pained, deeply saddened and with great sorrow we announce the passing of the Israel Police.”

That day, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai issued a memo to the police force responding to concern about political interference in the force's operations. "The Israel Police force will remain immune to political influence and pressure like it always have," he wrote, adding that he intends to "stand guard and make sure the police force remains strong and doesn't compromise its independence. This is our duty as officers. It is my personal duty as commissioner and I intend to fulfill it."