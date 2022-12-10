How Netanyahu’s Allies Will Deal With Israel’s Most Marginalized Groups

The past two weeks of nighttime announcements following each coalition agreement struck by Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party with his right-wing partners has left little room for doubt: in Netanyahu's cabinet, looking after the disadvantaged will be left squarely in the hands of the leader's religious allies.

Netanyahu has handed control over social services to the ultra-Orthodox Sephardi Shas party. United Torah Judaism was allocated the role of leading the Knesset’s Labor, Welfare and Health committee, as well as the Housing Ministry, which looks after tens of thousands of people who are entitled to public housing.

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry, a now cardinal issue as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was handed to Religious Zionism. Netanyahu's party, meanwhile, will take over the Ministry for Social Equality, albeit significantly gutted of its powers.

Each one of these ministries faces Promethean challenges, hot potatoes left over from their predecessors that could impact tens of thousands of Israel's most marginalized.

Welfare

If you asked Prime Minister Yair Lapid what was the highlight of the outgoing Knesset, he would probably recall the last week of June, a few days before the Knesset was dissolved.

The opposition, which did not vote even once in support of his government's legislation, helped Welfare Minister Meir Cohen pass a well-budgeted law intended to assist people with disabilities live in communities instead of closed institutions.

In those days, all government sources that spoke with Haaretz believed that the law had no chance of passing. Now, all the incoming minister, who will hail from the Shas party, has to do is to implement this revolutionary law.

According to the new law, services for people with disabilities will be significantly expanded, as will the budget for the disabilities unit within the ministry at 400 million shekels ($117 million) a year for five years beginning in 2024.

The fundamental legislation will completely transform the kinds and extent of services provided to people with disabilities, all of which will have to be worked out by the incoming minister before the January 1, 2024 target date. Ministry sources have described the legislation as revolutionary, particularly in its potential impact on the tens of thousands of people with disabilities living in segregated institutions – if the next welfare minister is able to carry the law to fruition.

Right after the election results were published, a group of social activists gathered outside the home of the designated Interior Minister, Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister (and, the last of his litany of titles, Minister of Finance in the second half of the new government’s term) Arye Dery. Crates of food were strewn across the ground.

One of the activists and a mother of four, Liat, explained that she had arrived to remind Dery of one of his less-discussed campaign promises: one billion shekels earmarked in the budget for food security, as well as the establishment of an authority for combating poverty, which was one of the ultra-Orthodox leader's conditions for joining Netanyahu's coalition.

So far, final coalition agreements are yet to be published, and it remains unclear how much Dery is willing to put on the line to keep his welcome campaign promise.

Housing

Yair Lapid's outgoing government's housing policy failed miserably, specifically in expanding Israel's laughable public housing stock. The new Housing Minister, however, represents a voter base experiencing an acute housing crisis. The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party won a veritable seven seats in the last election – now, its voters are expecting results.

Yitzhak Goldknopf, slated to be Israel's next housing minister, will be met in his first day in office with the distress of tens of thousands of people waiting in line for public housing without an apartment on the horizon, as well as hundreds of families with looming evictions over their heads.

With the passing of last year’s budget, the so-called “government of change” promised to add 5,000 new apartments to the public housing stock. Ultimately, only a few hundred apartments were purchased, mostly with vouchers that were given to people in need, who had to find the apartments by themselves. Expanding the availability of public housing will be one of the ministry's chief challenges.

The Housing Ministry is also aware that a law which allows public housing tenants to purchase their apartments with a fat discount is set to expire this year. The rationale behind the law is to try and help the second generation of a poor family leave the cycle of poverty and become property owners.

According to the Housing Ministry, 9,636 people took advantage of their right to do so between 2015 and 2021. Former Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin frequently said that he would be happy to let the law expire, but the decision is now in the hands of Goldknopf. Sources close to Goldknopt tell Haaretz that he is mulling the issue, but hint that the previous housing minister from UTJ's ranks, Yaakov Litzman, opposed the law, as did treasury officials.

Immigration and absorption

60,000 immigrants eligible for citizenship under Israel’s Law of Return have arrived at Israel's doorstep from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus since the Kremlin launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine. Despite reports of some immigrants leaving, the unprecedented wave of immigration is not expected to let up anytime soon.

From the outset, the government discussed how they could learn from mistakes made absorbing a massive wave of immigrants from across the Soviet Union in the 1990s, but the experiences of Ukrainian refugees reveal how even today cases fall through the cracks between the Ministry for Immigration and Absorption and other bodies. Currently, thousands of people claiming to be eligible under the Law of Return are still waiting for the Interior Ministry's approval while they reside in Israel without any benefits or assistance.

Four thousand more people who have already been approved to immigrate are still waiting to be assigned to a government funded Hebrew language class. In January, rent assistance for new immigrants will expire, a serious blow to new immigrants, specifically refugees who were forced to flee their homes. Religious Zionism's Ofir Sofer, recently tapped as the incoming immigration minister, will have to ensure that the waves of people taking refuge in Israel today will be better received than those in the 1990s.

Interior ministry

There are currently 15,000 Ukrainian refugees residing in Israel. Tens of thousands of others came and left. Over the past year, Haaretz has extensively covered the Israeli government's penny-pinching austerity in the face of a wave of refugees searching for a new home, with the Interior Ministry standing out with particular flare.

The war in Ukraine did lead to the establishment of the country's first dedicated agency for assisting refugees, established within the Social Services Ministry. It harnesses a budget of several millions of shekels, granting people over 60 the full range of health benefits, with partial benefits for younger people, in addition to some social and mental health assistance. African asylum seekers who have been living in Israel for years have been side-eyeing the initiative with envy.

In contrast to European countries which have provided refugees with three-year visas, Interior Minister Shaked decided to only extend their visas on a month-by-month basis, forcing Ukrainian refugees in Israel to live precarious lives with limited options. Incoming Interior Minister Arye Dery will have to make a decision by the end of this month and extend these visas for a longer period of time or continue along Shaked's precedent.

Dery will decide whether Ukrainians will be able to stay in Israel under sustainable conditions or to continue limiting their employment to 17 cities, as applies to African asylum seekers, to be decided by the courts in the coming months. After years of living in bureaucratic limbo, and in the shadow of calls to pass a law which would override the courts, “veteran” African and new Ukrainian refugees are worried about what the next Israeli government will have in store.