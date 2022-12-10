‘Dreams of Chasms of Blood’: Kahane Was No Mere Provocateur

Amid the talk about the appointment of Itamar Ben-Gvir of the hard-right Otzma Yehudit party as Israel’s national security minister in the incoming government, the name of Meir Kahane has come up. This is because Ben-Gvir has framed himself as the ideological successor of the late, ultra-racist/nationalist American rabbi. Haaretz columnist and literary supplement editor Benny Ziffer, for example, spoke out in defense of Kahane on a recent Channel 13 News program.

“Rabbi Kahane did a great many positive things – regarding Soviet Jewry, in the Jewish Defense League,” Ziffer said, referring to the radical Jewish organization founded by Kahane in 1968. “He was a racist toward the end of his life, but he was a member of the Knesset, and there you have it. I don’t see anything not normative in that.”

In light of this and other comments, we need to hone the facts and round out the details of Kahane’s character. Because, besides for the fact that Kahane was indeed a Knesset member until his extremist Kach party was disqualified from running, the rest of the above description is far from the historical truth.

For instance, Ziffer commends Kahane for his activity on behalf of the oppressed Jews of the Soviet Union who sought to emigrate to Israel in the early 1970s. However, Shaul Magid, distinguished professor of Jewish studies at Dartmouth College, maintains that Kahane “hijacked” the issue in order to undermine the policy of inter-bloc rapprochement known as détente. Indeed, opening the gates for the Jews was a goodwill gesture on the part of the Soviet leadership within the framework of the new political atmosphere.

However, instead of furthering this cooperation for the benefit of the Jews, Kahane’s JDL, which was originally created to battle Black radicals and communists in the United States, started to plant bombs in Soviet legations and companies in America and Europe. In his book “Heil Kahane,” Israeli journalist Yair Kotler reported that JDL militants decapitated goats in order to spray their blood on Russian diplomats in the streets of New York.

Open gallery view Meir Kahane is sworn into the Knesset, in 1984. Credit: Nino Herman / GPO

The JDL’s activities were effective, but not as a show of support for Soviet Jewry – just the opposite, in fact. The investigative journalist Robert Friedman relates in his book on Kahane, “The False Prophet,” that because of the radical organization’s activities, President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger were fearful that the Soviets would not only renege on their agreement to allow the Jews to leave, but that the talks between the two world powers on limiting strategic nuclear weapons would also be affected. In other words, the Jewish issue served Kahane as a means to undo the rapport between the superpowers.

Libby Kahane, the rabbi’s wife, devoted considerable space in “Rabbi Meir Kahane: His Life and Thought,” a two-volume work on her husband’s life and thought, to his efforts to thwart a meeting between Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and Nixon. Kahane’s declared rationale was the concern that arms and trade agreements would be signed without the Jews being allowed to leave the Soviet Union. But that was merely an excuse for a provocation, for the Russians had already agreed to let the Jews emigrate and Kahane’s intervention jeopardized that agreement.

The damage he did to the policy of détente is also addressed at length by Gal Beckerman, senior books editor at The Atlantic magazine, in his hefty volume about the struggle for the liberation of Soviet Jewry, “When They Come for Us We’ll Be Gone.” He refers to Kahane as a “narcissistic, theatrical, publicity-hungry rabbi.”

For his part, Beckerman quotes Jascob Birnbaum, founder of the Student Struggle for Soviet Jewry and other human rights organizations, who was also recognized as the father of the Movement to Free Soviet Jewry, as saying: “I know Meir (laughing disdainfully). He came to a few of our rallies in the beginning, made a speech or two, very passionate and all the rest of it. But no substance, you see. He’s ruining years of our work with wild acts of self-aggrandizement. Meir is a violent soul; he dreams of chasms of blood.”

According to Kotler, Eliyahu Rominek, rabbi of Young Israel Synagogue in Queens, where Kahane lived as a young man, said that his violent activity was harmful to Soviet Jewry. Kotler adds that the Lubavitcher Rebbe, too, said that “not a single Jew was saved or helped by these demonstrations. On the contrary, they were extremely harmful – hundreds of thousands of Jews had been arrested or exiled because of these activities.”

Other rabbinical figures as well as officials of the Anti-Defamation League maintained that Kahane was a dangerous demagogue – an insane racist who incited to disturbances. The Washington Post correspondent in Moscow backed the rabbis’ view, noting that Soviet Jewish activists had told him that most of them were opposed to the actions of Kahane, who had appeared as their outspoken rescuer without consulting with them.

Kotler writes that “the Jewish leaders treated him as an outcast. They called him mentally ill, insane, a raving lunatic, and even Shabbetai Zvi, the false prophet. One of the rabbis, in a letter to The New York Times, went further in his testimony: ‘Meir Kahane announced himself as the contemporary Messiah.’”

Judaism’s white knight

Kahane found a friend elsewhere. He was in close touch with none other than Joe Colombo, the head of an Italian mafia crime family in New York. The connection with Colombo began when their joint counsel, Barry Slotnick, asked Colombo to pay $25,000 bail in order to free Kahane, who had been detained on suspicion of planting two bombs in Russian legations. Colombo acceded to the request, and Slotnick in time became the spokesperson of both the JDL and the mafia. In June 1971, Kahane was with Colombo when the latter was shot during a failed assassination attempt.

Open gallery view Meir Kahane delivers a speech in Jerusalem, in 1984. Credit: Nati Harnik / GPO

In January 1971, Robert Friedman published an article in The Washington Post analyzing Kahane’s ostensible campaign to spur Moscow to free the country’s Jews. Friedman noted that the JDL’s violent activity against the Soviets was having the effect of according the KGB an almost free hand to intensify suppression of the Jews and to frame them as “traitors.” The anti-Russian violence was awakening Soviet patriotism, Friedman wrote, and unleashing a wave of nationalism of which the Jews were ultimately the chief victim.

On January 24, 1974, an article against Kahane appeared in The New York Times. Based on the timing and the policy of the Nixon administration, it can be assumed that the piece – “The Complex Past of Meir Kahane” by Michael T. Kaufman – reflected Washington’s decision to pull the rug out from under Kahane and the JDL by focusing on his complex personality. The Americans weren’t about to put détente at risk for him.

It was clear to Kahane that preventing immigration of Soviet Jews to Israel would help rekindle the previous confrontational atmosphere. That was a desirable result, from his standpoint: He was defending Cold War policy.

If it sounds incomprehensible that the white knight who fought to defend Judaism deliberately acted to thwart Soviet gestures to the country’s Jews, it should be recalled that Kahane actually battled détente on several fronts.

To bolster support of the Cold War he established the July Fourth Movement in the mid-1960s, intended to mobilize support for the Vietnam War on U.S. campuses as a counterweight to student demonstrations against the war. In a 1972 Playboy magazine interview, Kahane confirmed that he had served the interests of the FBI and even received payment for his activity.

Kotler writes that Kahane worked for the agency as part of an illegal project called COINTELPRO (Counter Intelligence Program), a secret mission involving surveillance of radical elements on both the right and the left. In his book, Beckerman adds that in 1963 the FBI asked Kahane and his associate, an intelligence man named Joseph Churba, to penetrate the extreme anti-communist and antisemitic John Birch Society.

Years later, in the Knesset, MK Meir Vilner (Israel Communist Party) would allege that Kahane was an FBI agent. Kahane responded with a characteristic dismissive wave of the hand, of the sort that rejects reasons and explanations. But he really was an informant. Beckerman notes, moreover, that the FBI considered using the JDL “to undermine the Black militants” whom the organization fought on the streets of New York.

Following the end of the Vietnam War in 1975, about when the administration decided to advance and deepen the policy of détente with the Soviet Union, the FBI broke off connections with Kahane. From serving as a paid informant or even an agent of the bureau, Kahane became one of its targets. The administration decided, so it seems, to put an end to Kahane’s unruliness, determining that his activity was endangering détente and the then-nascent, good relations with the Kremlin.

Open gallery view New immigrants from Russia arrive in Israel, in 1971. Credit: Mosheh Milner / GPO

Attorney General John Mitchell authorized the longtime FBI director J. Edgar Hoover to wiretap the phones of JDL members, notably Kahane, without a court order but with a green light from the president. The confrontation with the FBI was clearly expressed in the fact that Kahane even participated in demonstrations against the FBI outside its headquarters to protest the hostile attitude toward the Italian mafia, his partner.

Beckerman relates that when Kahane established the July Fourth Movement, before embarking on his “Zionist” activity, he apparently lived a double life. At home in Queens he was Rabbi Kahane, but in his apartment in Washington he adopted the identity of a Presbyterian from South Africa named Michael King.

Under that fictitious persona he had an affair with his secretary Gloria Jean D’Argenio, aka Estelle Donna Evans, who worked with him as part of an ostensible venture to raise money for the needy in Israel. On July 30, 1966, Evans leaped to her death in the East River from a bridge after Kahane admitted – in a letter he had slipped under her apartment door just before they were supposed to be married – that he was already married and the father of four children. The letter was found in her purse when she was pulled out of the river in critical condition; she died later that day.

After being elected to the Knesset in August 1984, Kahane rushed off to New York to celebrate with his followers at the Tudor Hotel, near United Nations headquarters. His speech at the event, as usual, was rife with invective and foul language. His opponents, critics and rivals were branded traitors, Hellenizers, self-haters and fascists who pretended to speak in the name of democracy. But he would teach them what democracy really is, he declared.

The lesson in democracy was not long in coming. One of his former supporters stood up and asked for the floor in order to explain why he was no longer among Kahane’s followers. According to Kotler’s book, four burly bodyguards, whom Kahane called “my chayes” (Yiddish for “animals”) quickly hustled the man out of the room.

Haaretz journalist Ziffer, like others, thinks Kahane was a racist at the end of his life, but not necessarily throughout it. Ziffer added that he has read many books about and by Kahane. I hope – well, I actually know – that his professional readings in the field of literary criticism are more careful than his readings about Kahane.

Few people probably remember that in addition to his campaign and rhetoric against Blacks during his early forays in U.S. politics, Kahane submitted a bill in the Knesset, on December 3, 1984, calling for a ban on all joint activities between Jews and Arabs, in order to preclude the “danger of assimilation.” In addition, he declared that mixed Jewish-Arab dorms should be prohibited, non-Jewish volunteers should be barred from working on kibbutzim, support by a majority of Jewish residents would be required to allow Arabs to live in their neighborhoods, and more.

And the icing on the racist-rotten cake: Only a person who is a Jew according to halakha (traditional religious law), could be a citizen of Israel. A non-Jew would be able to acquire only the status of ger toshav – a halakhic term referring to the situation of a gentile living in the Land of Israel. Also worthy of note: Kahane’s party was barred from participating in the elections in 1988 under the revised Knesset Elections Law banning parties that incited racism.

Itamar Ben-Gvir claims to have become more moderate over the years, saying that he now rejects some of Kahane’s views. Of late, he has said frequently that he does not support the expulsion of all Israeli Arabs. Well, neither did Kahane. In his 1981 book “They Must Go,” Kahane suggested a voluntary population transfer to other countries, preferably not Arab countries, and padded his generous plan with the idea of offering financial compensation to Arabs who would leave their home and a bonus for leaving the country. To that, Ben-Gvir does not object.

The ultra-nationalism and virulent racism, and the ambitions that stem from them, are identical in the pupil and his mentor. For both, cooperation, integration and peace pose the danger of assimilation and the erasure of national and ethnic differences. Ben-Gvir, like his teacher, who was assassinated in 1990, assails such ideas like a professional provocateur. His demand that Jews be allowed to visit Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, for example, is nothing but a provocation in advance of what will surely be a sharp counter-response.

Ben-Gvir has not become more moderate. When he’s appointed national security minister, he will strive with even greater efficiency and expediency to realize his appalling visions.

Oded Balaban is a professor emeritus of philosophy, University of Haifa. balaban@research.haifa.ac.il.