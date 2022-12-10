‘Dreams of Chasms of Blood’: Kahane Was No Mere Provocateur
Meir Kahane engaged in violent rhetoric and behavior, thwarted Russian Jews' aliyah and was an FBI target. No wonder the Jewish Defense League's founder became an international pariah
Oded Balaban
Amid the talk about the appointment of Itamar Ben-Gvir of the hard-right Otzma Yehudit party as Israel’s national security minister in the incoming government, the name of Meir Kahane has come up. This is because Ben-Gvir has framed himself as the ideological successor of the late, ultra-racist/nationalist American rabbi. Haaretz columnist and literary supplement editor Benny Ziffer, for example, spoke out in defense of Kahane on a recent Channel 13 News program.
