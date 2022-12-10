‘Dreams of Chasms of Blood’: Kahane Was No Mere Provocateur

Amid the talk about the appointment of Itamar Ben-Gvir of the hard-right Otzma Yehudit party as Israel’s national security minister in the incoming government, the name of Meir Kahane has come up. This is because Ben-Gvir has framed himself as the ideological successor of the late, ultra-racist/nationalist American rabbi. Haaretz columnist and literary supplement editor Benny Ziffer, for example, spoke out in defense of Kahane on a recent Channel 13 News program.