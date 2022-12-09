Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

PM Lapid Slams Netanyahu’s ‘Crazy Government,’ Calls for Protests

‘Likud has become a minor partner in its own government,’ Lapid wrote on Facebook, accusing Netanyahu of forming a ‘crazy government’ with far-right lawmakers

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Yair Lapid at a protest in Tel Aviv on Friday.
Yair Lapid at a protest in Tel Aviv on Friday.
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid harshly criticized on Friday Likud chair Benjamin Netanyahu’s impending government formation that includes far right religious and Kahanist parties, calling him "weak" and saying he's being "blackmailed" by his allies. He also called for Israelis to take to the streets to protest the incoming government, making an appearence at a protest Friday morning in Tel Aviv as well.

In a scathing Facebook post where he outlined how a government should function and provide for its citizen, Lapid wrote that the government that Netanyahu is forming, making coalition deals and aligning himself with ultra-Orthodox, far right anti-Arab and anti-LGBT lawmakers is "crazy," saying that there was "no other way to describe what is happening," and adding that "Likud has become a minor partner in its own government."

Lapid referenced several high-profile examples in the last month which he asserts would make the government impossible to manage and govern. He highlighted Netanyahu's appointment of Avi Moaz, leader of the vocally anti-LGBT Noam party, to oversee the database of educational enrichment programs that are offered to schools and "2 billion shekels."

A protest at the KKL-JNF Bridge in Tel Aviv on Friday.

He signed off his post urging for Israelis to flock to the streets and the bridges, a likely reference to the weekly Saturday night anti-Netanyahu protests in 2020. Lapid said that he and his partners will do everything in their power to "protect the courts, the IDF and the schools," and that they are "fighting for [our] country and we have no intention of giving up."

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism