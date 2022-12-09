This week, for the first time since the election, a hint of doubt as to the lifespan of the presumptive government-to-be has crept into the voices of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s close associates and the more veteran Likud lawmakers. A fully right-wing government, to be sure – but long-lived?

During their time in opposition, the bunch that now numbers 64 Knesset members looked like a solid ideological cluster, an iron fist, an ensemble with nary a squeak or a crack. Now, 40 days after the election, they are resembling an agitated mass storming the doors of an American shopping mall on Black Friday, hands outstretched and eyes gleaming with greed. With their right hand they’re piling up the goods from off the shelves, and with their left they’re punching the person next to them in the nose.

The growing appetite of the prospective government ministers is getting translated into a bulimia for multiple titles, gargantuan budgets, absurd honors, discriminatory and oppressive laws as in matters of conversion and conscription – and no one is stopping them. Their abuse and scorn in the construction of the government and their extortion are probably causing him (him, not the lady) to long for the good old days when he was extorted by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.

Netanyahu isn’t even trying to pretend that he is the boss. His partners, together and individually, all the way down to the level of sole Noam MK Avi Maoz, have taken him prisoner. Like a ritual slaughterer run amok, feeling the blade of the law at this throat, he is butchering the most important government ministries for them, headed by Defense and Education, into smaller but juicy cuts. Yesterday he finished ensuring that the Education Ministry is well and truly – although maybe not utterly and absolutely – dead.

Open gallery view MK Avi Maoz after a meeting with Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu, yesterday in Jerusalem. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

In an agreement between Likud and Shas it was determined that Shas leader Aryeh Deri would place a minister on his behalf in what remains of the ministry’s bleeding corpse, after the coalition flock of vultures swooped down on it and slashed it to bits. Every Likud MK who still has a drop of self-respect will refuse to serve there. Perhaps Shlomo Karhi, Galit Distal Atbaryan or May Golan, none of whom are suspected of possessing this virtue, will agree to serve as minister of derision.

This is not a government, it’s one big mess. The number of bugs Netanyahu is planting in it will not enable it to function in anything that approaches a reasonable manner. He has put the most benighted, far-out extremists in the most sensitive positions. Like a scientist who has lost it, he's depositing in its departments the seeds of the calamity that will cause continual discord among the ministers.

Not very long ago, things were different. When the “change government” was established, Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Naftali Bennett (Yamina) made sure not to put volatile positions into the hands of the coalition partners at the extremes.

At the start of the coalition talks, Merav Michaeli (Labor) demanded finance or justice, Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz), education, Mansour Abbas (United Arab List) the Knesset Interior Committee for his colleague Walid Taha. The intended government secretary at the time, Shalom Shlomo, who conducted the negotiations, made it clear to those party leaders: No, no and no. These are super-sensitive ministries and that is one of the most sensitive committees. You have to show understanding and sensitivity.

Michaeli climbed down from her tall tree into the Transportation Ministry. Taha was required to relinquish public security and religious services (which were handed, respectively, to a subcommittee headed by Merav Ben Ari of Yesh Atid and Yulia Malinovsky of Yisrael Beiteinu, the latter not before her party chairman Avigdor Liberman promised Lapid-Bennett that she would behave herself).

Horowitz dreamt of stepping into the shoes of two of his predecessors, Shulamit Aloni and Yossi Sarid. Sorry, Shlomo told Yossi Kucik, who was representing Meretz in the negotiations: Not in our government. Kucik was livid. How is it possible to rule out Meretz?! But Shlomo, on behalf of the people who sent him, insisted. They knew that education in the hands of Meretz would cost them health. And it was there, precisely, that they put Horowitz.

It’s the other way around, stupid

In forming his sixth government, Netanyahu has done a reverse Genesis act. It’s assembly is chaos, it’s future is darkness over the abyss; and the spirit of God is hovering over the power-greedy ultra-Orthodox and messianic groups.

These appointments will cost the state its collective health, but that's the least of Netanyahu’s concerns these days. However, he’s also locking himself in an intolerable pillory of pressure and problems.

The problems will stem first from his government, among the ministers themselves. Then from the international community, which is already firing volleys of threatening messages at us. In the United States, where the Democrats are encouraged by their midterm elections, they’re talking about opening the American consulate in East Jerusalem again, the one Lapid and Bennett had shot down. Add to this the FBI’s decision to investigate the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The American administration has made no effort to dissuade the Palestinian Authority from approaching the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Bad omens are piling up.

Open gallery view Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, earlier this week in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

On Wednesday, Haaretz’s Jonathan Lis reported that the European Union decided to suspend a cooperation agreement between Europol and Israel due to the policy of the future government, and because of the future minister who will be in charge of the police.

Other steps are being considered in Washington and European capitals but hey, the Hungarians and Poles are applauding, and Erdogan must be delighted. A source in the Prime Minister’s Office described it: “It’s as though the Americans are telling us, go already, we want to start firing the missiles.”

So we have a domestic coalition front and an international front, and there’s also the Jewish front. The Jewish Agency has been receiving messages the likes of which have never been heard before. The major Jewish communities of the world, led of course by the largest and most important one in the United States, are threatening to stop supporting Israel. Financially, politically, publicly. When the values they thought connected them to Israel are trampled and discarded, their motivation to lie on the fence for Israel is reduced accordingly.

If this isn’t enough, there’s talk in Likud now that Dudi Amsalem will soon be announced as Netanyahu’s candidate for Knesset speaker. How did Yisrael Katz say it on the recording? “Bibi understands only force.”

Think of the international embarrassment Israel will suffer almost every week, when foreign leaders and parliamentary speakers visit the Knesset speaker’s office and run into our Dudi there. Apart from his hate-filled, sweaty, vulgar speeches from the speaker’s podium, Netanyahu must take into account that Amsalem won’t necessarily be his long arm, but will be obligated to himself alone, which brings us back to the beginning.

The explosive charges threatening the government’s existence will also be ticking in the biggest office in the country, the one with the best view. And there’s no knowing against whom the historic gavel will come down.

Getting warmer

Yair Lapid had planned to wait with the attack on the next government until after he’d left the Prime Minister’s Office. But then came Avi Maoz, to whom Netanyahu abandoned informal education in Israel, and Lapid decided to let the protest rip.

On the weekend the state will see a spectacle it’s never seen before: activists of the ruling party for another two weeks will demonstrate against the government being formed. If the unit for safeguarding VIPs agrees, we may even see the prime minister on some bridge. This has never happened before. Then again, what among all the things we’re seeing these days has happened before?

Some people told Lapid it wasn’t appropriate. The prime minister is the prime minister. The bridges can wait. He thought otherwise. As long as children weren’t involved, in education, enriching courses, things of the soul – indeed, we can wait. But from the moment a man with an abominable, dark worldview, a homophobe and misongynist like Maoz, together with his notorious rabbi Zvi Thau, are appointed to key positions, waiting around can only serve the devil.

According to Lapid, these are the government’s two most vulnerable spots. One, Netanyahu has emerged in all his weakness. He comes across as an aging leader, cut off from most of his people, surrounded by younger, more determined men who eclipse him. Two, the fact that this is no longer a “rightist government” but an entity that doesn’t look altogether sane.

A few governmental and national dramas are taking place simultaneously. One is the obscene legislation rampage, the status of the law enforcement system and the courts’ independence. Another stems from steps that constitute de facto annexation and an apartheid state, alongside the unrestrained settlers’ rule in the occupied territories.

But these processes are hardly filtering down to the liberal public at large. They don’t seem to be moving the public, to be shaking its peace and pushing it to action. That’s how it is with the frog. In most cases it’s convinced that even if the water is warmer than usual, it will be able to hop out and resume its normal life.

The Maoz scandal was a catalyst. An opportunity for the future opposition to raise its voice here and now. Silence is filth, the opposite camp likes to quote. They’ve screamed their noise in the Knesset, in houses of representatives and everywhere else. Now they’d better get used to the idea that with the change of government and the threats involved, the megaphones will be turned around to face them.