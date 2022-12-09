Leading Arab Israeli Lawmaker Meets U.N Secretary General in New York

Ayman Odeh, the chairman of Israel's largest Arab party Hadash-Ta'al met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gueterres in New York on Friday.

The meeting was scheduled following Benjamin Netanyahu's election victory leading to Israel's new right wing government. Odeh was expected to present Gueterres with a dossier discussing fears concerning the nature of the government and its likely impact on Arab-Israeli and Palestinian communities and the security concerns of the Arab public in Israel.

This is the first time that an Arab lawmaker is invited to meet the United Nations secretary general for a one on one meeting in New York. Haaretz learned that Odeh kept the meeting a secret because he feared the Israeli delegation at the U.N headed by Ambassador Gilad Erdan would try to cancel it on grounds that such meetings require coordination in advance.

Erdan called the meeting "cowardly and shameful" during a tour of the Western Wall in Jerusalem that he arranged for foreign diplomats in Israel. The Ambassadors of Romania, Italy, Slovenia and Moldova did not join the tour due to European concerns regarding the status of Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem's Old City.

Odeh's meeting with Gueterres was planned even before the Israeli elections but Gueterres also requested it be kept secret in order to prevent the meeting being used for political purposes. Odeh said he has low expectations from the meeting but wished to alert United Nations organizations about the likely developments in Israel once the new government is sworn in, and the threat is poses to the Palestinians and to Israel's Arab community that wishes to preserve its rights as a national minority.