Laser vs. Rocket: Israel’s ‘Star Wars 2’ Is One Step Closer to Reality

WASHINGTON — In the mid-1980s, the Reagan administration developed the idea that ended the Cold War. After years of fraught, aggressive competition with the Soviet Union, the United States presented an ambitious program to deploy systems in space that would intercept nuclear missiles in mid-flight, should the leadership in Moscow go off the rails and launch doomsday weapons at America.

The system, which was never produced, put an end to the arms race because the Soviets understood that they could no longer compete with the United States’ power and resources. The Soviet Union’s strategic capitulation added to its serious domestic and social problems. Communism collapsed as a system, and in its wake so did the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc. The decisive American program was given a nickname that matched the tastes of Reagan, a former movie actor: Star Wars.

On a smaller scale, Israel is waging a similar competition with its rivals. After the constellation of Arab countries that went to war with Israel failed to vanquish it on the battlefield, they switched to using terrorist and guerrilla organizations (most of which gradually came under Iranian influence). And in the light of the Israeli preference for aerial, intelligence and technological power, organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas found an alternative route: massive arsenals of missiles and rockets.

Even that vast arsenal hasn’t won any war, but it has placed the Israeli home front at the center of every campaign. Even in the most recent limited wars, in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip, thousands of rockets were fired at Israeli population centers. And it’s a reasonable hypothesis that Hezbollah’s military buildup in the north helped Iran deter Israel from attacking its nuclear sites at the start of the previous decade.

Open gallery view Rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, over Gaza City. Credit: Adel Hana /AP

The response that Israel found to this steep-trajectory fire consisted of three kinetic interception systems: Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow. Iron Dome in particular has saved hundreds of Israeli lives, and thereby also thousands of Palestinian lives. Israeli governments thus maintained room for maneuver, because the low number of casualties did not force them to resort to an all-out offensive that would entail reoccupying the Gaza Strip.

Nevertheless, a disturbing disparity still exists. The fact that the weapons these organizations have are cheaper by a ratio of 1-100 than Israel’s interception systems. This leaves open the possibility of a full-scale war in which thousands of missiles rain down on Israel and the interceptor systems struggle to cope with their density.

Some three years ago, an alternative, or at least supplementary, solution emerged. The Defense Ministry announced initial success in developing an interception model based on electrolasers, and entrusted the project to two defense industries: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for ground-based interception, and Elbit Systems for airborne laser-based interception.

The goal is for the laser to lower the cost of interception dramatically and to provide an additional defense against the missiles. Rafael’s project is more advanced, and the military expects an initial deployment of an operational system in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip in another two to three years.

This week, there was some good news: the huge U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin will partner with Rafael in developing the ground-based laser system, known as Iron Beam, with the encouragement of both governments.

Open gallery view An experiment in laser interception by the Defense Ministry and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in April. Credit: Spokesperson and Information Department / Ministry of Defense

Frank St. John, Lockheed Martin’s chief operating officer, told Haaretz that the firm intends to take part both in the development and the manufacture of the system, in full partnership with Rafael. “This agreement brings together two world leading developers of laser weapons,” St. John said. “Between us we have 40 years of experience in proving these capabilities. It’s a very important one given the evolving threats. Israel has seen repeated attacks from rockets. But also mortar munitions, UAV systems and even cruise missiles can be effectively dealt with, using a high-power laser system.”

St. John said Lockheed has already examined and proved interception capabilities in systems using 10, 30 and 100 kilowatts, “and most recently we demonstrated a 100-KW system and were able to defeat cruise missiles,” he said. We’re very confident in the experience that we have and very well aware of the experience Rafael has with this system. We’re looking forward to working with them and providing this much needed capability to Israel.”

His assessment is that the development process will take several years and then move to full-scale production for Israel. Concurrently, complex work will get underway with the U.S., with the aim of obtaining export approval for American troops. At first, he said, a few operational systems will be deployed in Israel, and the companies hope that the administration will later also join in the procurement.

Asked whether this could be, conceptually, the Israeli Star Wars project, St. John said, “I think your description of this is very accurate. Where we were 10 years ago was that we were able to demonstrate laser power capable of defeating this threat, but the reliability of these systems weren’t suitable to deployment, the size and the cost were not capable. You had large power generating systems, large cooling systems, they were the size of semi-trailer trucks.

Open gallery view An Iron Dome battery. Credit: AP

What has happened since is that during the last decade, advances in technology on the commercial side have now taken something that was an R&D project and made it into something practical that can be fielded and survive battlefield environments. Our view is that these systems will not replace kinetic systems, but complement them. The plan for Iron Beam is that it will be integrated into the same sensor and control system with Iron Dome and that this system will make decisions based on the threat. The net result of it will increase effectivity against the threat.”

The consideration is also partly economic, he said. Laser-based interception is cheaper and is more suited to destroying rockets whose developments cost between $1-2,000.

Israeli defense officials said the Rafael-Lockheed cooperation was very promising. American cooperation, they said, attests to high confidence in the potential of the new system, as Lockheed would not have committed itself if it hadn’t seen the economic promise in selling the laser system worldwide. In this view, the laser system will gradually turn out to be the most successful solution to rockets and missiles.

At the same time, another question arises, which the official communiques don’t answer. In the past, when the U.S. assisted in Israel’s Arrow project, it refused to grant Israel the intellectual property rights and vetoed transactions that could have generated large profits, on the grounds that it was jointly developed. In this case, the initial development is exclusively Israeli, and the Defense Ministry has an interest in preserving freedom of action in future transactions. It’s still unclear what has been decided on this question.