Israeli Police Chief's Toadying to Ben-Gvir Shames the Entire Force

A number of Israeli police commissioners have embarrassed themselves and had to step down. Yehezkel Sahar was convicted of perjury, while Rafi Peled, who received discounts for vacations and was photographed in a Jacuzzi on one of them, resigned after the High Court ordered disciplinary proceedings.

And Moshe Karadi retired in the middle of his term after a special committee's harsh conclusions about his performance. But the disgrace brought on by police chief Kobi Shabtai seems the worst.

A few months after then-Public Security Minister Amir Ohana appointed Shabtai around two years ago, the Mount Meron disaster happened – the death of 45 ultra-Orthodox pilgrims in a stampede. This could have been prevented if Shabtai had realized the lethal potential of the celebrations and ignored the pressure to open the event to the masses.

This seems to be the first sign of Shabtai’s caving to the political leaders, which has reached its peak in his relations with Itamar Ben-Gvir, the person due to become “national security minister.”

After the air war with Gaza in May 2021, Shabtai allegedly accused Ben-Gvir of igniting the riots in mixed Jewish-Arab cities that accompanied the fighting. When Shabtai realized that this pyromaniac was going to be his boss, he didn't preserve the police's integrity or his own and declare that he wouldn't serve under a convicted criminal whom he believed stoked the bloodshed for his political interests. Instead, Shabtai sucked up to the incoming minister.

Open gallery view Shabtai and Ben-Gvir at an event last month. Credit: Itay Ron

Last month the police chief was seen briefing Ben-Gvir at the scene of a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, even though the far-right leader hasn't yet taken office. And Shabtai didn't say a word when it was revealed that Ben-Gvir plans to assume much of the police chief's authority.

But Shabtai reached a low point Thursday when he didn't show up for a senior police officer’s promotion ceremony (where Shabtai's current boss, Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, took part). Instead, Shabtai aimed to placate his new patron, who called the promotion “underhanded theft” of his prerogative.

Shabtai’s excuse for his absence was medical treatment. He apparently made a record recovery because later that evening he was photographed smiling profusely at the bat mitzvah of his future boss’ daughter in the West Bank.

The police's standing, which hasn't gleamed for a while, sank to new lows during Shabtai’s tenure, marked by the Mount Meron fiasco, rising crime in the Arab community and the inconvenient truth that his term hasn't produced one serious corruption probe.

The police commissioner is the face of Israel's law enforcement system today: no values, no honor and no mission, just crude careerism, currying favor with the bosses and keeping your job and status at any cost – amid the illusion of power and influence. A police force with such a person heading it doesn't have the right to ask for the public’s trust.