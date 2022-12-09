Haaretz - back to home page
Herzog Extends Netanyahu's Mandate to Form Government by 10 Days

Netanyahu's requested a two-week extension of his mandate which was only valid until Saturday night

Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu receives the mandate to form a government from President Issac Herzog
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu receives the mandate to form a government from President Issac Herzog
Israel's President Isaac Herzog extended on Friday incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to form a government by ten days.

In his extension letter, Herzog reiterated his request from the day the Knesset was sworn in that "the new government will work for the benefit of the entire Israeli public and that the coalition will conduct a respectful and responsible dialogue."

Netanyahu's submitted a request to Herzog on Thursday and asked for a two-week extension of his mandate which was only valid until Saturday night.

In his request Netanyahu wrote that the “negotiations with other parties are underway and there has been a lot of progress, but according to the pace of progress so far, I will need all the extension days that you have the authority to give me according to the law so that I can form the government.”

Netanyahu added that there are issues that have remained unresolved regarding certain positions and that all the parties are requesting to sign coalition agreements.

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu agreed to the terms of a coalition deal with the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, the last party in his coalition to conclude a preliminary agreement with the Likud leader.

In response to Netanyahu’s extension request, Yesh Atid, the party of Prime Minister Yair Lapid, said: “Netanyahu is weak. Even after giving everything, he is requesting an extension from the president. I wonder what else we can squeeze out of Netanyahu.”

