Fears Grow Over Far-right Ben-Gvir's Control Over Israel Police Force

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai issued a memo to the police force responding to fears about political interference in the force's operations.

The commissioner wrote that "The Israel Police Force will remain immune to political influence and pressure like it always have." He added that he intends to "stand guard and make sure the police force remains strong and doesn't compromise its independence. This is our duty as officers. It is my personal duty as commissioner and I intend to fulfill it."

Shabtai also addressed the internal and external criticism about the introduction of a bill in the Knesset on Thursday that would grant far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, the incoming National Security Minister (formerly the Public Security Ministry but with additional powers), authority to set policy for the police force and make the police commissioner subordinate to the minister.

As part of the criticism, a group of retired police commissioners and major generals posted an announcement on WhatsApp on Friday that read : “Stunned and pained, deeply saddened and with great sorrow we announce the passing of the Israel Police”:

Shabtai's memo was also sent against the background of his participation in Ben-Gvir's daughter's Bat-Mitzvah celebrations on Thursday night. Ben-Gvir extended the verbal invitation to Shabtai during a meeting between the two during a reception held by the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Israel. Ben-Gvir was surprised by Shabtai’s statement on Thursday morning that he intended on attending the event, as he invited the commissioner only out of politeness, a number of sources told Haaretz.

Shabtai came to Kiryat Arba specifically for the Bat Mitzva and did not conduct any other official business in the area. The police said: “It is unclear how an event the police commissioner was invited to is connected to regular operational visits to units that are conducted regularly on every day of the year.”

After he was informed about the bill, Shabtai said in private conversations that he would not be “anybody’s puppet” and would not allow “any compromise of the police’s independence.” Recently, Shabtai promoted two police officers in spite of Ben-Gvir’s opposition.

Shabtai’s attendance at the event sends a message that “he is already subordinate to Ben-Gvir. We used to send detectives from the central investigations unit to their events, today the police commissioner goes himself,” said a senior police officer.

Another senior law enforcement official said Shabtai’s attendance “humiliates” the police and described his actions concerning Ben-Gvir as a “double-dealing. ”Shabtai is in a “total tailspin, vertigo” concerning the person who is expected to be his superior within a few short weeks, said the senior official. Shabtai is distressed and confused said other police officers. “He looks bad, depressed, unfocused,” said a different senior officer. “You can see his head is elsewhere.”

“He no longer knows what to do. The police commissioner at an event of a politician who has not yet entered office is going back to a period in which officers came to the events of party members,” said another police officer.

The police and law enforcement officials said that Shabtai’s actions put them in an uncomfortable situation too. For example, a month ago Shabtai and Ben-Gvir met at an event that was coordinated in advance by their representatives. At a ceremony of the United Hatzalah emergency services at Mishmar Hashiva the two shook hands and embraced “as if they were friends [who served] in the same military unit,” said a senior police officer. The pictures depicted Shabtai as the one who submitted to Ben-Gvir even before he took office. “Itamar smelled the weakness when the police commissioner stood up in his honor and ingratiated himself even before he even completed the [government] coalition negotiations,” said a senior law enforcement official.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir, right, and Israel Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai meeting last month. Credit: Itay Ron

Ben-Gvir's party Otzma Yehudit introduced a bill on Thursday to restructure the authority over the Israel Police, giving the incoming national security minister sole control over policy and making the police commissioner directly subordinate to the minister.

The bill was introduced following a coalition agreement between Ben-Gvir's party and Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud that will see him in charge of "managing the police and its operation." It also states that the national security minster will be in charge of the police budget, which will be determined separately from the national budget.

The purpose of the bill, according to its explanatory notes, is to compare the legislation governing the police with that governing the military, which is controlled by the defense minister and the decisions of the government. The determination of policy by elected officials is described as "a fundamental principle of modern democracy."

Outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said that the proposed law would lead the police to "lose every vestige of public trust and experience professional deterioration, a reduction in their ability to fight crime and corruption, and the flight of excellent officers who do not want to be controlled by politicians."