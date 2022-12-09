Haaretz - back to home page
Egypt Urges Israel to Refrain From Violence Against Palestinians

The statement by Egypt's Foreign Affairs Ministry included a warning that the current situation could 'deteriorate towards further bloodshed'

Jack Khoury
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, last month.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, last month.Credit: Alex Brandon /AP
Egypt warned Israel on Friday against the "escalation and violence against the Palestinian people."

The statement by Egypt's Foreign Affair Ministry noted that "over 200 Palestinians have been killed in the past year – the largest number of deaths in many years – which foreshadows the danger of deterioration towards further bloodshed."

Egypt further warned against the "dangerous consequences of the continuation of the current escalation," and called on the international community to act to calm the situation "and not to take lightly the increasing discourse and rhetoric that lead to escalation and exacerbate violence". They also called for action against the parties to break the deadlock in the political process.

In recent years, Egypt has been working to position itself as a key player in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, especially in relation to the reduction of tensions in the Gaza Strip, the flow of Qatari money to finance administrations in Gaza and the restoration of the Gaza infrastructure.

Israel attaches great importance to its relationship with Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sissi and over the past year has worked together with the international community to help Egypt manage the wheat crisis that broke out following the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, a Palestinian was killed by IDF fire in the West Bank after he was suspected of throwing stones at civilian cars. At least three others were injured. According to the IDF, the Palestinians threw stones and paint bottles near the Beit Aryeh Ofarim settlement and soldiers who were there shot them.

On Thursday morning, three Palestinians were killed by IDF fire in Jenin. IDF forces entered the city and the refugee camp to arrest wanted persons and a heavy exchange of fire ensued. The IDF stated that the security forces arrested three wanted men in Jenin, and that during the operation armed men threw explosives and fired at the forces.

