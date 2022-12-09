Haaretz - back to home page
Bill Introduced to Give Ben-Gvir Sole Control Over Police Chief, Policies

The bill wants to compare the legislation governing the police with that governing the military, which is controlled by the defense minister and the decisions of the government. The determination of policy by elected officials is described as 'a fundamental principle of modern democracy'

Noa Shpigel
Itamar Ben-Gvir and police chief Kobi Shabtai.
Itamar Ben-Gvir and police chief Kobi Shabtai.Credit: אוהד צויגנברג
The far-right party Otzma Yehudit introduced a bill on Thursday to restructure Israel's police authority, giving Itamar Ben-Gvir, the incoming minister of national security, sole control over policies and making the police chief directly subordinate to him.

The bill was introduced following a coalition agreement between Ben-Gvir's party and Likud and will see him in charge of "managing the police and its operation." It also states that the national security minister will be in charge of the police budget, which will be determined separately from the state budget.

The purpose of the bill, according to its explanatory notes, is to compare the legislation governing the police with that governing the military, which is controlled by the defense minister and the decisions of the government. The determination of policy by elected officials is described as "a fundamental principle of modern democracy."

The police commissioner will report to the government and the minister in charge of the police, according to the bill. Additionally, it is stated that the police would be subject to the government, but that this clause will not apply to the authority to open and close cases and conduct investigations.

Following the bill's publication, outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said that it would cause the police to "lose every vestige of public trust and experience professional deterioration, a reduction in their ability to fight crime and corruption, and the flight of excellent officers who do not want to be judged by politicians."

Otzma Yehudit and Likud had agreed on Ben-Gvir's demand to expand the powers of the national security minister in negations talks between the parties. They also accepted Ben-Gvir's demand to increase the authority of the national security minister.

As of now, neither the police nor the organization's leader are subject to the minister. Although the public security minister is designated as having oversight of the police, the law actually grants the minister specific powers, including the ability to recommend the commissioner, approve appointments of officers with the rank of deputy chief and above, and fire police officers. The minister may also set rules, such as requirements for obtaining a license to carry a weapon.

