WASHINGTON — Surprise laced with concern: That’s Washington’s reaction to the results of the November 1 election in Israel, and to the contours of the looming new government. According to reports, the Biden administration intervened unusually in the formation of the government in Israel, laying down a red line for the prime minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu: vetoing politely, more or less, the appointment of the head of the Religious Zionism party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, as defense minister.

But as of now it’s not clear, even to the Americans, whether Netanyahu genuinely intended to place such a key ministerial portfolio in the hands of the second-most right-wing member of his government, or whether he made use of a calculated leak to remove the idea from the agenda and maneuver Smotrich in the preferred direction for him, the Finance Ministry, where no few political careers have been buried.

There’s a mixed atmosphere in Washington. Domestically, the Democrats breathed a sigh of relief after last month’s midterm elections, and more so after the results of the runoff for the Senate in Georgia, which gave them a bare majority in the upper chamber (51-49), and this after the Republican scored only a limited victory in the House of Representatives. That was the administration’s central concern, and now it can address its critical foreign policy issues: the competition with China, the climate crisis, and thwarting the Russian campaign in Ukraine. The Middle East is far from the top of its agenda.

Still, even though Netanyahu is the best-known Israeli to the Americans (an acquaintanceship that has stretched across four decades), they continue to wonder about what makes him tick in his new incarnation. The same questions that are being asked in Jerusalem were heard this week in Washington. Why is Netanyahu placing so much power in the hands of Smotrich and MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit/Religious Zionism)? Is it because he has no other choice, being dependent on them to abort the legal proceedings against him? Or is it the result of a more calculated approach, which is deliberately building on chaos in the territories, or on the belief that he will be able to control every move they make?

This week, in a conference of J Street, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration would work out its attitude toward the new government in Israel not according to its dramatis personae but based on its deeds and policies. Other U.S. spokespersons emphasized Netanyahu’s latest assertions, in interviews to American media outlets, to the effect that he will remain at the helm. Off the record, they asked whether he will be the pilot or the co-pilot in the new government.

The Americans, of course, accept the legitimate results of Israel’s democratic election. But many in the administration are pondering the rapid normalization process being undergone by Ben-Gvir, a disciple of Meir Kahane and someone who even in Israel was considered to be on the extreme margins, until Netanyahu, for his own reasons, decided to assist his political rise in a previous election round.

The major area of potential tension between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government lies in the territories, and more specifically in the demands Smotrich is making of Netanyahu, some of which were revealed upon the publication of the coalition agreement between Likud and Religious Zionism. Smotrich and his associates are raising several demands which Washington could find disturbing, beyond the danger that their partner Ben-Gvir will try to make the Temple Mount tremble (a possibility that Netanyahu promises he will be able to curb in advance). What will occupy the administration is attempts by the settlers and the right-wing parties to expand construction in the settlements, to legalize more than 70 settler outposts and to initiate aggressive governmental action against Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank. Such construction, the settlers maintain, constitutes a Palestinian attempt to determine facts on the ground, while exploiting American and European funds.

The administration is also displeased with the transfer of the coordination and liaison mechanism in the territories to a minister in the Defense Ministry who will be Smotrich’s man. Washington had praise for the work of the unit of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and of the Israel Defense Forces’ Central Command, which in many cases helped to calm things on the ground in recent years.

This week the incoming IDF chief of staff, Herzl Halevi, visited Washington and met with the officer who will be his American counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Their discussion, we can take it, ranged between the Palestinians and Iran. Relations between the IDF and the U.S. armed forces have grown closer in the past few years, together with the improvement in the relations of the intelligence communities of the two countries. Israel has noted the positive effect from the transfer of liaison with the IDF to CENTCOM (U.S. Central Command), instead of EUCOM (European Command) more than a year ago.

But above all, if one is talking in Washington about the situation in Israel – which, as noted, doesn’t have a high priority there – the fear looms of an unexpected development, particularly in the Palestinian arena. There’s an old quote by Harold Macmillan, British prime minister in the late 1950s and early 1960s. When asked what the biggest problem was about being premier, he replied, “Events, my dear boy, events.”

While all around the storm does rage

In a conference organized this week by the Gazit Institute, a research body established last year by IDF Military Intelligence, the army’s intelligence appraisal for the year ahead was presented for the first time. This is a laudable initiative, as it tells the public, without filters (the conference was broadcast on the IDF’s website), how the army’s intelligence personnel are reading the roiling, complex regional and global situation. The chief of MI’s research division, Brig. Gen. Amit Saar, did so articulately and in a balanced manner.

Saar is talking about a new, two-bloc world reality in which the United States and China vie for hegemony, with China not actually leading the opposing camp, but drawing in all the countries that are apprehensive about Western influence, notably Russia. The United States, Saar said, is looking eastward and focusing on competition with China, while the Middle East is relegated to secondary priority. The countries of the region have also altered their approach. “No country is forgoing its relations with the United States, but all of them are hedging their bets” and maintaining complex relations with the world powers.

“Everyone in the region is talking to everyone: Qatar, Turkey, Egypt – and we, too, for the first time, are part of the dialogue,” Saar said. Israel, he added, is perceived in the Middle East as “a strong player, stable, with economic and scientific capability that is highly relevant to the problems of the future, such as the climate crisis and the regional water shortage. Israel is perceived as an ambitious player that will not hesitate to use force.”

The head of MI’s research division devoted a large part of his delivery to the situation in Iran, particularly to the internal crisis its leadership is facing, against the backdrop of the hijab protests, which broke out three months ago and are refusing to fade away. Tehran “is entering 2023 on a negative angle,” Saar said. The protest this time is different from the Green Revolution that sprang up over claims of election-rigging (2009) and the protest against fuel prices (2019). This one is longer in duration and was sparked by deep-seated causes (not politics and the economy, but a challenge to religious coercion as such, which is at the heart of the regime and addresses questions of identity). The majority of the protesters are young – university and high-school students – and they are not balking at wielding force against clerics and regime officials. The protest movement reflects a convergence of different agendas, such as those of the Kurdish and Arab minorities, which are joining it for their own reasons.

The regime is extremely perturbed, according to Saar. MI’s assessment is that in the short term the authorities will overcome the protest movement by employing brutal methods of suppression. However, the causes of the protest will remain, and in the end they will put the regime’s survival at risk. “The Iranian regime has a problem with the young generation, which is not afraid of it and also is not finding its place in the revolution. The regime has lost the fourth generation that grew up in Iran since the revolution. Even if it survives the current protest, it has a deep problem,” Saar said.

In the year ahead, he added, Israel will find itself confronting more threats from more directions, especially Iran and the territories. The picture MI is drawing of the territories is quite gloomy. Saar sees the independent organizing of the Lion’s Den group, which operated in Nablus for several weeks, until Israel killed or arrested most of its top figures, as a sign of things to come. “What’s interesting in this phenomenon is not the numbers. We see young people who were born after the start of the second intifada kicking away everything: the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. And they’re telling their story on TikTok.” As much as he is concerned by the young people who shoot at IDF soldiers entering Nablus, he is concerned no less by the hundreds of youngsters who congregate in the streets to throw stones at armored vehicles – a pointless act: “I think about how much rage is needed to do that.”

It’s not in Saar’s purview to discuss what is happening on the “blue” side – in Israel. In the near future it will become clear whether the high value he attributes to Israel in the eyes of its neighbors will remain unchanged, even after the results of the Knesset election and the actions of the new government to be installed. It’s possible that the prolonged projection of strength will face a test of a different kind, especially if the territories burn and pose a new challenge to the emerging relations between Israel and the Gulf states.

In another discussion in the conference, Brig. Gen. (res.) Nadav Zafrir, a former commander of the IDF’s technology and intelligence Unit 8200 and now a high-tech entrepreneur, told an interesting story from the past. For years a debate has raged over how closely Israeli intelligence was attuned to the deep currents that would shake the Arab world beginning in December 2010 and were dubbed the “Arab Spring.” Zafrir admitted that at the time, the entire intelligence community was focused on the declining health of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. “We kept track of his health situation,” Zafrir said. “But along the way we missed what happened in the social networks in Egypt, on Facebook, and we didn’t grasp that the Arab Spring was about to emerge.”