WASHINGTON — Surprise laced with concern: That’s Washington’s reaction to the results of the November 1 election in Israel, and to the contours of the looming new government. According to reports, the Biden administration intervened unusually in the formation of the government in Israel, laying down a red line for the prime minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu: vetoing politely, more or less, the appointment of the head of the Religious Zionism party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, as defense minister.