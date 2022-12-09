Analysis |
As Netanyahu’s Far-right Gov’t Takes Shape, Washington Wonders: Which Bibi Are We Dealing With This Time?
The questions heard in Jerusalem also sounded in Washington this week: Why is Netanyahu handing so much power to Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir? ■ The Israeli army presents: A troubling – but transparent – overview of the Mideast’s near future
WASHINGTON — Surprise laced with concern: That’s Washington’s reaction to the results of the November 1 election in Israel, and to the contours of the looming new government. According to reports, the Biden administration intervened unusually in the formation of the government in Israel, laying down a red line for the prime minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu: vetoing politely, more or less, the appointment of the head of the Religious Zionism party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, as defense minister.
