'Stop Trying to Cure Us, Stop Trying to Make Us Normal. Let Us Be Autistic'

It starts like a story we’ve heard before, of the type known as “inspirational.” A young person with a disability who refuses to be left behind musters all his physical skills and inner fortitude to keep pace with his peers, and in the end succeeds in being part of the group, “against all odds.” That was the point of departure for the story of Tamir Gabai 28, from Ramat Gan, who at the age of 4 was diagnosed with autism.

“I barely spoke, and a communications clinician noticed that I wasn’t making eye contact,” Gabai relates. “You see that clearly in videos from around that age.” A special-needs assistant was assigned to him in preschool, and in first grade he was placed in a “communications class” for children on the autistic spectrum. However, he felt out of place there. “I began a journey in order to leave that framework. I wanted to be with neurotypical children. That’s the only thing that interested me.”

Looking back, Gabai sees his journey as a “self-normalization process,” but one that did not spring up in a vacuum. “It was a matter of conforming to cultural dictates. I tried to do everything other children do. Those were years of behavior that is imitation. I was a volunteer at Magen David Adom [emergency medical service], I went to a regular high school, I made myself attend social gatherings. I believed that the autism had left me, I thought I was behaving like a regular 16-year-old. But people who looked at me from the outside knew that something about me was different. It was impossible to ignore that tension, and it took a toll on me. I was exhausted all the time, I got sick. I had a very low sense of self-esteem.”

Gabai saw military service as a gateway to the coveted status of normality. “I prepared in advance and I brought all the documents required show that I was fit for service,” he relates. “I even wanted to serve in a combat unit. In the end they rejected me, and wouldn’t even let me volunteer. That was like a bomb exploding in my face.”

The affront proved to be a turning point, leading Gabai to do volunteer work during his National Service in a communication kindergarten. “Thanks to that encounter, I began exploring the way I communicated with the world, and I discovered completely different abilities from the ones I thought I had. During my service, I was already able to acknowledge that Asperger’s, or autism, is part of who I am. Not from a place of defeat but of rebuilding.

“I feel I missed out,” says Gabai, when he looks back on his youth. “I didn’t take advantage of my adolescence to explore my true self. Today, I understand that it’s impossible to force oneself to become normal, and in the end it just boomerangs on you. For a limited time I succeeded in neutralizing certain types of behavior, but in the end they reemerged in a different way. Besides which, if we normalize, all the advantages of autism are lost.”

Gabai views his autism as a difference, not a disability, a singularity rather than a defect. That approach is shared by many from his generation who see themselves as belonging on the autistic range. There is no wrong way to be human, they assert. Stop trying to cure us, they insist. Stop trying to make us normal. Let us be autistic.

This tendency is gathering momentum among autistic activists around the world, and is becoming a serious movement in Israel as well. People who are on the autistic spectrum want to shed the medical label and have autism perceived as part of human diversity. As they see it, just as people differ from one another in multiple ways, they are also neurologically different. The autism spectrum, in this view, is a singular identity, a subculture in its own right.

“We need to think opposite to the way we do now,” says Dana Dimant, whose daughter is autistic – as she herself is. “Instead of seeing in the child a pathology to be overcome, we need to understand that there is no ticket out of autism. Just as there is no way out of homosexuality or transgenderism.”

The comparison with homosexuality is not a random one. Activists in the field compare the methods of treatment for autism, which are characterized by a behavioral approach, to conversion therapy. In Facebook groups and other forums, the term used is “taming,” and they talk about the ruinous consequences for the psyches of autistic young people who go through the process: emotional suffering, self-loathing, anxieties and depression, a deep wound to their human dignity. Many studies from recent years corroborate these allegations.

“Even with the best intentions in the world, the attempt to tame people who are neurologically different is doomed to failure,” Dimant adds. “It can work at the operational level – first the child did this and now he does something else – but the question is at what price.”

“All the methods that are in use today are in fact not for treatment but for eradication,” says Ronen Gil, from the Autistic Community of Israel, aka ACI. “Their goal, whether declared or not, is normalization.”

In the view of the members of the autistic community, the root of the problem lies in approaching autism as a mysterious disease whose causes are being sought, in referring to autism in terms of “symptoms.” A term like “risk of autism” is perceived as injurious, particularly in the context of genetic research that seeks to prevent the birth of children with autism. From the viewpoint of those in the community, that sort of effort is simply eugenics.

“The point of departure is that something is screwed up in us,” says Ehud Shpeizer, 26, from Tel Aviv, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome when he was 7, “that we are unfit.” That is the opposite of how many autistic individuals see themselves. In their view, autism is a legitimate, alternative way of existing that society needs to learn to accept. In recent years, community activists, including those in Israel, have marked an annual “Autistic Pride Day.” Their demand is to not have behavioral norms forced upon them, and to be recognized as having been born differently.

That demand brings to the surface the highly charged question of representation. Are autistic individuals who are capable of expressing themselves entitled “to speak in the name” of those who cannot? Does the fact that they are raising questions like this not presuppose that they are in the category of “high-functioning” autistic individuals? And if so, what about those who are low-functioning? Does the demand to “stop curing autism” not miss the mark in regard to children whose lives are characterized by social alienation, loneliness and sadness?

Open gallery view Credit: Daniel Tchetchik

And what about their parents, who are groaning under the yoke of caring for them? Together with the growing criticism of the methods of treatment voiced by people on the spectrum, there are also numerous parents who attest that such treatments saved them and their children. For many of them, talk of autistic pride elicits protest. On the spectrum, as it were, between these approaches stretches a field of ethical dilemmas relating to research into and treatment of autism. The activists, in any event, demand to be a side in these differences.

Some of them take the argument a step further. Not only must efforts to change them be stopped, but it’s time others began learning from them. “Autism is expressed by an anthropological anomaly from the conventional culture,” Gabai says. “But in my eyes, it is also a blessing. It makes it possible to see things differently and to bring an original perspective to a variety of fields. In culture, in science. People with autism can harness their different way of thinking so as to approach problems that humanity has not yet succeeded in solving.”

A life-jacket method

Many point a first accusing finger at the conventional and widespread method of treatment used in Israel for autism, which is known as Applied Behavioral Analysis. ABA is designed to reshape the behavior of autistic children and to help them adopt gestures and skills that are considered normative, by giving positive reinforcement to desirable behavior and responding negatively to undesirable behavior. Examples of desirable behavior are an attempt to make use of language, maintain eye contact, execute tasks independently (brushing teeth, putting on a shirt and so forth). Examples of undesirable behavior are avoidance of contact, shouting, making repetitive movements and infliction of self-harm. The therapy is intensive and proceeds from the assumption that in order to maximize success, it must be initiated when the child is as young as possible.

At the beginning of the 1990s, ABA was considered a genuine advance. Many parents pinned their hopes on it, viewing the method as a life jacket – for them and for their children. Some saw it as an entry gate into a normal life; others had a more modest goal: to bring about a tolerable family life.

The good reputation the method earned prompted parents to wield pressure to have it covered by the insurance companies and employed in educational institutions in many countries. Indeed, at the start of the prior decade, ABA became the most accepted and widespread one for treating children on the autistic spectrum. In Israel today, there are estimated to be about 1,500 behavior analysts, of whom, according to Education Ministry data, 543 are employed in special education. The leading figure in the field in Israel, who is also largely responsible for importing the method into Israel, is Prof. Amos Rolider.

In recent years, however, the children of the first generation who underwent ABA treatment have grown up, and some of them tell a different story about it. For them, it is not a method that enlarged their range of abilities and stretched their skills “beyond autism.” On the contrary: They see it as harmful.

Ehud’s Shpeizer’s experience is a case in point. “The abuse went on for four years, from second grade until the end of fifth,” he says, noting that he had a hard time finding his place in school. But his greatest pain was caused by his integration aide. Shpeizer recalls that his aide was a clinical social worker who employed ABA. “To this day his ‘integration’ of me appears in my dreams. He was always trying to break me. For example, when kids laughed at me, he would join in, like it was funny. He also made me stand in the corner in front of all the children and shouted at me in their presence in the hall. Or he would threaten to report my behavior to the teacher. It’s hard to explain how much stress that caused me. Later, I developed intense social anxiety, I was afraid that all my behavior would lead to mockery, I had a relentless need to please people, to apologize.”

What would you say to a parent who is determined to rid her child of habits and gestures that are identified with autism?

“I would ask her: Does conversion therapy reduce indicators of homosexuality? Until the early 1990s, homosexuality was a mental disorder, and autism was considered second in seriousness to mental retardation. But those conceptions have changed. People with autism are considered to be intelligent, educated, and that also holds for those who aren’t successful in expressing themselves through speech. On the other hand, it’s never truly been proven that the carrot-and-stick method works. It’s primitive, it belongs to an old world in which it’s acceptable to give a wayward kid a smack. Children who are subjected to that will tend toward depression, anxiety, difficulties interacting with others, and will also be scared of the word ‘treatment.’ I get goose bumps whenever I’m told, ‘You’re about to undergo a process’ or ‘You’re about to acquire life skills.’”

Although the comparison between autism and being LGBTQ is conceptual, it also has a historical anchor. In the 1970s, the founder of the behavioral method, the Norwegian-American psychologist Ole Ivar Lovaas, was also involved in the “gender-variant child” project, in which he applied principles of reward and punishment to boys who manifested gestures or showed interests in subjects considered “feminine,” with the aim of preventing their turning into homosexuals.

The current protest by autistic individuals receives a tailwind from a number of new studies that looked at the impact of ABA treatment. Among those interviewed for such studies were people who described such effects as “erosion of self,” and loss of the feeling of “who I am.” The mental consequences were self-loathing, anxiety and depression. A 2018 study that drew on an analysis of questionnaires completed by 460 participants found that individuals who were treated by means of ABA had an 86 percent greater risk of developing posttraumatic stress syndrome than those to whom the method was not applied.

The U.S. Department of Defense recently conducted a study of unusual scope in order to examine the consequences of applying the method to autists. The study went on for six years, during which the ABA treatment was administered to about 16,000 people in uniform, as well as military veterans and family members, all of whom were on the autistic spectrum. According to the findings, 75 percent of the subjects showed no improvement after a year of ABA treatment. Only 16 percent of the participants reported improvement, while the condition of 9 percent deteriorated. The results were included in a report that was submitted to Congress, whose conclusions were unequivocal: The method is not effective.

“For years I’ve been looking for research that will assail the serious gut feelings I get whenever I hear the term ‘behavior analysis,’” says Dr. Nitsan Almog, director of “Specialization in Integration and Inclusion,” in the Education and Society department of Ono Academic College.

Open gallery view Credit: Daniel Tchetchik

What generated those gut feelings?

Almog: “Things having to do with eating, for example. Autistic children are often fussy about food. In one kindergarten employing behavioral methods, there was a girl who would eat only yellow cheese. In the kindergarten they said, ‘If she’s not ready to try other things, then let her not eat at all.’ In the end, one of my students, whose heart broke at the sight, snuck in a slice of yellow cheese for her.

“We are talking about things that are beyond the bounds of the reasonable, which deprive the child of the ability to develop an identity, and ignore their needs,” Almog continues. “The price, according to the recent studies, is very often severe trauma and a lack of skills in regard to representing yourself and standing up for yourself.”

‘I’m an alien’

Activist Dana Dimant, a filmmaker by profession, is familiar with the recent studies, but they only confirm what she learned from her life experience with her daughter’s and her own autism. Nonetheless, it was only at the age of 38, after her firstborn child, Tamara, was diagnosed, that Dimant discovered that she too was on the spectrum.

“When Tamara was little,” she says, “I got a lot of compliments about how I understood her. And with that came the insight that this was the first time in my life that I was at last in a state of intimacy with someone like myself; that with everyone else I had to work hard, but not with her. That made me look differently at my whole history. Years of severe clinical depression, anxiety, eating disorders. I always knew that I had autistic attributes, but I thought I was the only one in the world, that I’m an alien from outer space.”

When Dimant was a girl, the ABA method was still in its infancy. However, in 2007, when her daughter was 3, and she received her autism diagnosis, it was considered the leading method for treating autism, at least in Israel.

“Tamara was a classic autistic case,” her mother says. “A ‘Yellow Peppers’ girl [referring to an Israeli television series about a family with an autistic child]. Not responsive, not speaking.”

Dimant registered her daughter in an integrated kindergarten in Ramat Hasharon, where they lived at the time. “There was a behavior analyst in the kindergarten, but we were told she was gentle,” Dimant recalls. “After two months, one of the children came home with marks of finger pressure on his skin, and when the kindergarten was asked about it, they said it was usual, that sometimes they had to use ‘holding.’ The parents didn’t accept that explanation, and the behavior analyst was forced to leave. She was replaced by a male caregiver, who was wonderful. But it was actually through the delightful side of the method that I realized how basically screwed up it is.”

Explain, please.

“There is no respect for the child’s essence. A person who is not autistic teaches an autistic person to be like him. The child is compelled to smile even though he is suffering. The clothes are painful, because of sensory over-responsivity, but the child is told to ignore the pain. He’s asked to internalize the conception that he’ll have friends only if he behaves according to a certain script. In other words, no one will like you as you are. On the contrary: If you will be who you are, you can look forward to a hard life.”

How did that play out in Tamara’s kindergarten?

“Tamara had multiple behavioral disorders. But no one addressed what she experienced. The therapist allowed me to come to his room, where there was a two-way mirror, through which the children could be observed. We deconstructed the situation. I showed him that it was clear that the child was overwhelmed, she was sitting between the two noisiest children in the kindergarten. I asked him to look more closely at her surroundings – what makes her respond well and what makes her respond badly.

“Tamara was 4 and a half, and still drinking from a bottle,” Dimant continues. “Instead of adopting a behavioral approach – to get her to stop – we tried to understand why she found the touch of a cup unpleasant. In that way we were able to move with her to an intermediate stage, in which she drank from a bottle of mineral water.”

Even though the therapist was attentive to Dimant, her daughter did not find her place in the kindergarten. “Among the rest of the staff, the attitude was that autistic children are defective beings who need to be transformed into functioning, normative adults.”

Are those not estimable goals?

“Parents want, and reasonably so, for their child to be weaned from the bottle by the age of 7, and to be able go to the toilet by themselves. There is nothing wrong with a parent’s aspiration for their child to have a pleasant, good life, and to be able to communicate with them. That is also our role as parents. Unequivocally. But there are more legitimate ways to do that.”

Such as?

“To make the surroundings more accessible for them. I like to think about it like Rubik’s Cube – you shift things and shift things until it all fits together. Autistic children do it differently, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want to arrive at the same goals.”

Doesn’t realizing one’s potential bring a feeling of self-worth?

“Realizing one’s potential produces a feeling of self-worth that reflects off of others. You have dispossessed the child of his authentic self and thus made him vulnerable. Behavioral treatment deprives them systematically of the basic right to say no. They are told, ‘If you ignore your negative feelings, we will give you positive reinforcements.’ Even the most positive manifestation of the method is connected by a thin and cruel thread that signals that you that you are not good the way you are.”

What would you say to a parent whose child smears excrement on the wall? Isn’t that behavior that needs to be eliminated?

“‘Eliminate’ is a word that needs to be struck from the lexicon. When an autistic child smears excrement, it’s done out of great distress, and we need to try to understand its roots. Smearing excrement is always the classic example that people associate with autism. But an act of that kind does not attest to autism. It’s the child’s way of expressing a protest.

“Many times it’s difficult for parents to distinguish between their own distress and what the child is enduring at the same moment,” Dimant continues. “That is understandable: At the end of the day they are the ones who have to clean up the shit, to live with the child who beats his head against the wall or snatches other children’s sandwiches. For many, these are traumatic situations. It’s embarrassing, it’s disgusting, it’s exhausting. But what is going on during those moments to the child who does those things? Maybe there’s a way to provide them with something else through which they can regulate themselves more acceptably and pleasantly?”

‘Say “water,” say “water”’

Not all activists who are themselves on the autistic spectrum are cut from the same cloth. Those who are more moderate in their positions don’t rule out the use of certain behavioral practices in specific situations. The radicals, who are the dominant voice, perceive the approach as inherently flawed.

Ella Kurilan, 35, is closer to the second viewpoint. A former chef and pastry baker who in recent years has dedicated herself to activism, Kurilan never really felt that she belonged. “I always knew that something in me wasn’t regular,” she relates. “I suffer from social anxiety, heightened sensory responsivity, such as hearing electricity in outlets, and you notice that in conversations I tend to look to the side. But when I had thoughts that maybe I was autistic, I rejected them.”

That possibility came up again when she was around 30, during psychotherapy. “In the end, I was the one who told my therapist, ‘It seems to me that I’m autistic.’” Kurilan’s first encounter with ABA occurred while she was a university student, taking psychology and education courses, when she was employed as an aide to help integrate an autistic child into the education system. To assist the boy, Kurilan explored the method more deeply.

“It clashed with things that I had studied,” she says. “The aide aims to change behavior without understanding its source,” she explains. “Take eye contact, for instance. You teach the child to make eye contact, but without considering that this creates anxiety in him. You solved one problem and created any number of new problems. And one must ask whether this is really a problem to begin with. A child who averts his gaze while talking you – you hear him, you understand him – so why force him to look you in the eyes?

“At the kindergarten where I worked, there was an autistic boy, whose integration aide was given instructions by a behavior analyst,” Kurilan adds. “When the boy looked to the side while speaking to the kindergarten teacher, the aide was supposed to tell the teacher, ‘When he talks to you like that, don’t answer him.’ That’s seemingly a small thing, but it’s terrible.”

Terrible.

“Another practice I saw was taking their comfort objects and using them for positive reinforcement. So you take away the child’s security blanket and give it back only if they do what is demanded of them. One mother told me that her son wanted to get to a bottle of water that was on the table. He doesn’t speak, but he gestured clearly that he wanted to drink, pointing in that direction, you couldn’t miss it. The aide simply holds the bottle in front of him and says, ‘Say “water,” say “water,” say “water,”’ and if he doesn’t say it, she doesn’t give it to him. Like training a dog.”

Off the spectrum

Still, many parents say that methods like that saved them and their children. Indeed, Ronit, a lawyer from central Israel who has an autistic child, maintains that through the approach, “we removed my son from being on the spectrum.” Ronit, who preferred to use only her first name here, to maintain her son’s privacy, says she noticed that his development was slow beginning in infancy. He received his diagnosis at age 2. “The doctor demonstratively placed a packet of tissues on the table – as though to say, ‘You will leave here in tears’ – and informed us that our son was on the spectrum. At that moment the sky fell, all our first-child fantasies were shattered.”

Ronit continues, “Some parents say, ‘We will accept our fate and try to make things easier for the child. We came with a different approach: that because the child’s brain is still developing, we have a narrow window of opportunity to uproot the disabilities and the phenomena that autism reflects. We made that a life project. I quit my job and we set up a team that was led by a behavior analyst, and under him a coordinator and five or six aides. We began trying out the method ourselves at home. The place was like a train station: an assistant would leave, another assistant would arrive.

“At first the child suffered from intense abandonment anxiety, he resisted the program and acted like he was vomiting when we approached him,” Ronit continues. “But the behavioral analyst reassured us and said there were studies showing that the greater the resistance at the start, the more the range of improvement would increases.”

When did you start to see an improvement?

“After a month he started to do things – to imitate us, to repeat syllables. It also turned out that the muscles that are responsible for lip motor skills were weak. In order to train the tongue, we would smear yogurt on his lips, and he would have to lick it off. We bought him popping candies, in order to help him feel his tongue. After we integrated one success, we moved on to the next level of difficulty, using positive reinforcement. Simple things at first: Bamba snacks, balloons. Afterward he got more complex tokens, like a song he liked.

“After half a year, he had mastered enough skills so that he could go to kindergarten. At first we brought him for 10 minutes, then for half an hour and so on. And we would always leave the kindergarten on a wave of success. At home we did simulations of an encounter with a kindergarten teacher, of recess, and then the following day, we’d put it into practice at the kindergarten.

“Thanks to this round-the-clock therapy, my son started first grade knowing how to read. His difficulties were mainly functional and social. Occasionally, I would find him a friend, take advantage of a propitious moment, when a mother was delayed at work and I would tell her that I would pick up her son. We would film them while they played, and after the friend left, we would show him the clips. We explained to him where he had behaved well and where he needed to improve. That way he learned how to observe himself from the side. Even today he says to me, ‘Mom, I want to tell you something good I did and something not good.’

“In middle school, we reached a situation where he no longer needed a special-needs assistant. We worked a lot with him on problem solving [in practical situations], because a boy like him has no improvisational skills. In high school he was in an enrichment class and completed it with flying colors – of course with a ton of support and private lessons. His performance soared when he knew what to expect. For example, ahead of the annual class outing: if the water in the shower runs out, do so and so; if a friend says this and this to you, you can say this and this in response. Precise preparations.

“People tell me, ‘You have a robot son,’ But he’s the opposite of a robot. He is an opinionated boy who is not afraid to argue. The whole idea is to give him the possibility of being able to choose. Today he is an engineering student, and he has a partner. I have no doubt that thanks to the early intervention, his brain underwent dramatic changes. That was our most important decision ever.”

An insulting comparison

And it’s not only parents: Many psychologists, physicians and speech-and-language therapists have full confidence in the ABA method. Prof. Ditza Zachor, a specialist in pediatric neurology and director of the ALUT Center for Autism at Shamir Medical Center (formerly Assaf Harofeh), has high praise for the method. Two years ago, at a conference of ALUT (the Israeli Society for Children and Adults with Autism), Zachor presented the findings of a study she conducted (together with Prof. Ester Ben-Itzchak), which examined the influence of two years of behavioral treatment for children who are on the spectrum. The 46 toddlers who participated in the study attended early-childhood rehabilitation centers run by ALUT. Behavioral treatment was found to be effective in “gradually reducing autism symptoms across all the domains of cognition.”

Those findings came as no surprise to Dr. Sigal Tidhar-Paz, a psychologist and a certified behavioral analyst. “The claims against us are made by people with high-functioning autism, and the proof [that they are high-functioning] is that they can attest to their feelings and to the fact that they succeed in living a full and good life with the disability,” says Tidhar-Paz, the founder of the Lovaas Israel Site (a behavior analysis treatment center named for Ole Ivar Lovaas) and a faculty member in the behavior analysis program at Kinneret College.

“But that is not the situation of the majority of our patients. We treat many children who don’t speak, don’t communicate, who are occupied with repetitive behavior that prevents them from learning and adjusting, and who do not receive reinforcement by way of social connections. We teach them these basic skills in order to provide them with tools that will allow them to choose down the line – whether to be more introverted or to integrate into society.

Open gallery view Credit: Daniel Tchetchik

“A comparison to conversion therapy is in my view an insult to the LGBTQ community,” she continues. “How is it possible to compare a person with a different sexual proclivity to children who aren’t able to communicate, children who display self-harm patterns, who sometimes completely disrupt classes, and hurt themselves and those around them? These are children who used to be confined in psychiatric hospitals, tied to their beds. Lovaas got them out of there.”

Lovaas used the same tools with children who were suspected of being homosexual.

“That was more than 60 years ago. It also used to be claimed that autism was the result of having a cold mother. So what? We’ve moved on since then. And behavioral treatment has also moved on.”

How has the method changed?

“Today there’s no punishment. Even improper behaviors are addressed by way of the success they have in demonstrating alternate behaviors.”

Isn’t not responding to a child’s requests until they express them properly also a sanction?

“Were you raised in a different way? How is education accomplished? Children are educated to understand that they have obligations to meet and demands to respond to. We do not pose demands that are beyond their reach. And if we do, we help. Take, for example, a child who doesn’t want to go to school. Doesn’t feel like it. Won’t you force him? Of course you will, on the assumption, of course, that there’s no problem in the school. Children need to learn. Should there be no requirements of children who are on the spectrum?”

What value is there in teaching a child to make eye contact?

“Making eye contact is classified as an appropriate means of communication, alongside such other forms of communication as speech, gestures and maintaining one’s personal space.”

And if that requires the child to expend energy in a way that leaves him exhausted?

“Like every acquired skill, at first it’s difficult, and the more it’s practiced the easier it gets, until in the end it becomes part of you. I don’t think there is anything harmful in teaching children on the spectrum to maintain eye contact. After they learn how to do it, as adults they can decide not to maintain eye contact.”

Quite a few people from the first generation say the method caused them serious harm. What would you say to them?

“That there are tens of thousands of patients who are grateful for this treatment, which allows them to lead normative lives, allows them to enjoy people instead of secluding themselves, and allows them to communicate their wishes and their needs. I am reminded of no few of my patients who in childhood didn’t respond to their name and today are normative people, married, and who have a degree.”

Is there no logic to the request as such of autistic people not to try to cure or normalize them?

“No. Every person is entitled to choose their course of life, and it is our obligation as a society to allow them that choice. It is the right of autistic people not to behave according to the conventional social norms, when they have tools to make that choice. They can decide whether to adapt to a life that is more socially oriented or less. But when a child does not communicate and the kind of discourse we are having is not accessible to him at all, it’s not fair to deprive him of the treatment, to deny him the chance of the good life that is open to [most of] society, only because that is the opinion of people with high-functioning autism. Who are we to decide in his place?”

‘Embarrassing incident’

Shay Laadan, a social worker and an activist, does not accept these arguments. She herself was diagnosed at a late age. “In retrospect, all the signs were there,” says Laadan, 38, from Givatayim. “But I only went for a diagnosis three years ago. The diagnosis made it possible for me to get a perspective on the difficulties I had been lugging around with me unwittingly.”

In her childhood, Laadan relates, she was identified as gifted, but her parents preferred that she be in a regular class. Symptoms of her autism included, she says, a very literal implementation of orders.” She recalls a “somewhat embarrassing incident” in second grade. “I didn’t do the homework, and the teacher instructed me to stay in the classroom during recess and complete it. I did what I was told to do, but at some point I needed to go to the bathroom. What does a regular kid do? Stops, goes, returns. But I had received a specific order, so from my point of view there was no way I could violate it. It ended with me peeing myself.

“When I was a girl, people always shrugged off my complaints about physical sensations,” she adds. “My body suffered emotional and physical pains, but I was programmed to ignore them. I was told regularly, ‘You’re resisting,’ ‘You’re making it up,’ ‘That’s how it’s supposed to be.’ And what does a girl like that learn? That it’s wrong to trust her body.”

Is it possible that the anti-normalization voice is sounded mainly by relatively “privileged” autistic people?

“No. You see me now supposedly in a high-functioning mode, but at the height of my trauma I was low-functioning. I lost connections with people, I wasn’t able to control my body, I didn’t succeed in communicating.”

There are some autistic people for whom this is a permanent condition. When a child pounds his head against the wall, intervention is needed.

“That’s legitimate. So let’s find out why he’s pounding his head on the wall, what sort of distress he’s trying to communicate to us. By the way, if we’re talking about physical instincts, then the first time I had an attack of rage, my primary instinct was to smash my head against the wall. In retrospect, it’s too bad I didn’t do that. One bang on the head might have done less damage than an hour of screaming.”

Holistic and human-oriented

What then are the alternatives to ABA therapy? Nitsan Almog isn’t ready to commit to one concrete alternative. “To ask what the best method is, is like asking, which gene causes autism – there’s no answer to that. The approach has to be holistic and human-oriented. Not the other way around.”

Still, if we’re talking about what not to do, then what do we do in its place?

“Yes to occupational therapy, yes to art therapy, yes to hydrotherapy, yes to sports, and above all, yes to things that are not only therapy. A recurring phenomenon among many children with disabilities is that they spend a huge number of hours in therapy, and that doesn’t leave them time for free play with friends – which is what they are working so hard to get to. If they’re kept busy all the time with therapy that teaches them how to be normal, they don’t really have time to be normal, even if that means spending the afternoon with a friend gawking at the TV together.”

Tamir Gabai, whose youth was spent in an attempt to be “non-autistic,” decided to interweave his life with that of the autistic community. He now holds a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy and is Dr. Almog’s research assistant. Ehud Shpeizer is an education and communications student at the Open University, but his main occupation is the Power of the Spectrum (Otzmat Haretzef), a new nonprofit organization he heads. “We want to get across a message that the autistic population is a force that needs to be reckoned with and listened to.”

Shay Laadan has created a YouTube channel aimed at mediating to the public the basic concepts related to autism and that addresses ethical issues that occupy people on the spectrum. Together with other women, Ella Kurilan has created Merutzafot, a Facebook page intended to heighten awareness of traits of autism among girls through their teens and women (its slogan: “We were never neurotypical”).

Dana Dimant has transformed her journey into a documentary film titled “High Functioning,” and in recent years she has been working with parents of autistic children. Her daughter Tamara had a hard time in the Israeli education system. When she reached middle-school age, the family moved to Berlin, where she attends a school that offers a holistic approach for children with and without disabilities.

“Since then she has been blooming,” Dimant says. “A girl who didn’t speak until the age of 6 is now studying a fourth language and getting outstanding grades, parallel to studying media design. This is thanks to both the educational approach, which is very much suited to her, and also the very fact of living in Berlin – a city in which it’s totally legitimate to be different. Oddness here is absolutely like water in soup.”

In Germany, Dimant relates, behavioral methods in their various forms are considered outdated. “When I just dared to mention it, people froze up and then said things like, ‘Here we don’t do that anymore.’ But it’s not surprising that the method is still dominant in Israel. Israel is the ‘startup nation,’ a society of ‘show me results, now.’ But with autism it doesn’t work like that. Parents need to understand: This child is with you for all time and will remain after you. It’s not an outlandish request to love him as he is.”