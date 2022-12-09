‘Stop Trying to Cure Us, Stop Trying to Make Us Normal. Let Us Be Autistic’

It starts like a story we’ve heard before, of the type known as “inspirational.” A young person with a disability who refuses to be left behind musters all his physical skills and inner fortitude to keep pace with his peers, and in the end succeeds in being part of the group, “against all odds.” That was the point of departure for the story of Tamir Gabai 28, from Ramat Gan, who at the age of 4 was diagnosed with autism.