Whatever Happened to the Sign Warning Jews Not to Ascend the Temple Mount?

For decades, a sign warning, in the name of The Chief Rabbinate, that “according to Torah law, it is forbidden for any impure person to enter the Temple Mount because of its holiness,” stood at the entrance to the Mughrabi Bridge in an effort to discourage Jewish pilgrims.

However, since being removed – apparently by pilgrims waiting to ascend the mount during last summer’s Tisha B’Av fast – the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which manages the complex, has failed to return it to its place.

Instead, new and prominent signs were placed at a police checkpoint and in a waiting hall at the entrance to the bridge by the Temple Mount Administration, by an activist group, listing the rules for going up to the Temple Mount according to Jewish law, which include immersion in a ritual bath and the prohibition of wearing leather shoes.

Open gallery view The previous sign greeting visitors to the Temple Mount. Credit: Bantosh - Wikimedia Commons

This has led some critics to claim that the placement of the signs was coordinated with the police, encouraging Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount and violating the religious status quo governing the site.

“It is clear that the police understand that these are signs that normalize the Jewish prayer on the mountain. In the first place these signs were not allowed to be hung, and now they must be removed as soon as possible,” said Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher at the NGO Ir Amim.

According to the status quo, agreed upon by the Israeli government and Muslim religious authorities following the Six Day War, Jews are permitted to pray at the Western Wall and Muslims at the mosques atop the Temple Mount. The compound is open for visits by non-Muslims, but not prayer.

“Instead of standing firm on their commitment to the status quo Lapid and [Minister of Public Security Omer Bar-Lev] allowed the police to work together with the temple movements to violate it in an unprecedented manner,” Tatarsky claimed, asserting that “under Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir the police will continue to expand the Jewish prayers on the mountain. This will also lead to an increasing and growing violation of the rights of the Muslims there.”

Jewish worship at the site has long been a contentious issue, and conflict over the site has repeatedly sparked violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians – but a growing number of Israeli Jews now appear to support public worship.

Since 2019, the Israeli police have grown increasingly tolerant of Jewish prayer, which, while technically legal, has long been barred due to law enforcement officials’ concern that allowing such religious expression could lead to violence.

Despite Ben-Gvir’s pending appointment as National Security Minister in the next government, Temple Mount activists have said that they see little prospect for change on the mount despite his supportive rhetoric on the issue.

Asked by a representative of Ben-Gvir to discuss changing the status quo during coalition negotiations, incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the demand outright, sources privy to details of the coalition negotiations have told Haaretz.

While the holiness of the site is undisputed by orthodox Jews, the propriety of visiting very much is, with the issue of how to approach the sanctity of the site a matter of fierce debate between ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist Jews.

Many rabbis and almost all ultra-Orthodox ones, prohibit their followers from ascending the Mount due to concerns over ritual purity. However, a growing number of modern Orthodox rabbis encourage pilgrimages so long as visitors go with a guide who know which parts of the site are permitted.

Asked for comment, the Israel Police stated that the ”removal of the sign is not the responsibility of the Israel Police and in this matter, the Wall Heritage Fund should be contacted.”

“The sign that hangs at the waiting point before going up to the Mughrabi Bridge was placed by the representatives of the pilgrims… as a service to the public they represent, regardless of the Israel Police, who are responsible for public peace and security.”

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation also distanced itself from the signs, stating that they “were not hung at the discretion of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation” and referring Haaretz back to the police.

“We are sorry that private parties decided to hang signs on their own accord. Therefore, the matter should be addressed to the Israel Police, who are responsible for the place where the signs were placed,” the body said in a statement.

“The sign of the Chief Rabbinate was removed by someone, and it will return to its place as soon as possible.”