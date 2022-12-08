The Pardes Hannah-Karkur City Council canceled on Wednesday a screening of the documentary film “H2: The Occupation Lab,” which deals with the balance of power in the West Bank city of Hebron under occupation.

The decision was made after a letter was sent earlier in the day by rightist activist Shai Glick to Mayor Hagar Perry Yagur in which he claimed that the screening was “an event that would harm IDF soldiers” and that one of the filmmakers who had been invited to discuss the film during the showing was “a conscientious objector who sat in prison with great pride.”

In response, Yagur acted quickly to cancel the event, which had been scheduled to take place Friday evening at a local community center.

“H2: The Occupation Laboratory,” which was directed by Idit Avrahami and Noam Sheizaf, premiered at the last Docaviv Film Festival. It makes use of interviews with army officers who have served in Hebron over the years and rare archival footage to tell the story of a city where settlers live among the Palestinian residents under the protection of hundreds of soldiers.

The film was intended to be shown as part of a series called “Israeli in Parkur” that screens Israeli films followed by talks with the filmmakers and directors at the community center.

Glick, who has made it a practice in recent years to lobby politicians and local council heads to cancel cultural events for political reasons, said in his letter that Sheizaf was a conscientious objector who “even sat in prison over it with great pride. In a special column he once wrote, he publicly supported the boycott movement … and emphasized that this was the solution to ‘ending the occupation.’”

Glick said that a community center “isn’t the place for political events for or against the ‘occupation.’”

The cancellation comes despite the fact the in 2019 then assistant attorney general Dina Zilber said local authority heads had no authority to cancel film screenings in public places so long as “no basis was introduced that establishes such exceptional or extreme circumstances that would allow for freedom of expression to be violated by canceling the screening.”

Zilber made this determination after the mayor of Ma’alot-Tarshiha canceled the screening of “Lea Tsemel, Advocate” in his city. She said the authorities were sending the message “that activities of cultural institutions and artists are constantly under the watchful eye of government authorities and subject to supervision and monitoring in order to adapt their content to government tastes – harms the foundation of freedom of expression.” Zilber added that it created a chilling effect on freedom of expression.

Itay Ken-Tor, who organized the film series, told Haaretz that the decision to screen “H2: The Occupation Laboratory” was aimed at helping audiences better understand an important issue Israel faces.

“The film by the Film Fund and Mifal Hapayis, the national lottery of Israel (which funds the community center where the film was supposed to be screened), was shown at festivals and public institutions all over the country, and is scheduled to air on Channel 8,” he said. “We are sorry about the decision to prevent the auditorium from being rented for the screening and talk with the producer.

“We are committed to bringing Israeli cinema in all its nuances to the city’s residents, including the screening of this film and a discussion with the filmmakers. The essence of documentary cinema is to stimulate discourse, awareness and thought, and my fellow filmmakers and I will continue to do so,” he said.

Avrahami and Sheizaf said in response: “It’s amazing that those who haven’t seen the film are censoring it because of a letter sent by a man from the right who it is doubtful has seen the film himself. The reality in the territories is the most important thing right now for the citizens of Israel. The attempt to hide it shows what direction we are heading. We call on everyone to see the film and judge for themselves.”

Sheizaf added that “Glick’s accusations are inaccurate to say the least, but even so leftists are allowed to make and show films. But Glick isn’t the story. The story is the Pardes Hannah-Karkur Council, which didn’t even bother to see the film or seek clarification from us about who we are or the nature of the event.

“We learned about the cancellation in the media. The best answer, both to the censorship from the right and cowards on the council, is to continue to deal with the occupation and the political reality in Israel. In place of two canceled showings, we’ll arrange 200.”

The Pardes Hannah-Karkur Council said: “Due to the sensitivity of the contents and the public disputes over them, a directive was issued to forbid use of public buildings for controversial activities. There is a place in our city to hold a discussion emerging from the film, but this must be done without using buildings intended for the entire public or that contain content that may harm elements of the public. The position of the professional authorities was correct in light of the complex situation, but there is no such thing as expressing a position for or against the contents of this film or others that deal with the issues in question.”