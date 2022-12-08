Talmud and Jewish Values Are Now King of the Classroom

“I haven’t seen that mathematics and English advanced the country that much in terms of the economy” - Yitzhak Goldknopf, leader of the United Torah Judaism party, who couldn’t understand why Haredi schools shouldn’t get full government funding just because they don’t teach math and science.

“There are currently 3,000 educational programs written by progressive, far-left NGOs, funded by foreign foundations and the European Union. Are they there to strengthen the Jewish state? Of course not” - Avi Maoz, the leader of the extremist Noam party, explaining why he is so intent on taking over external-education programs in Israeli schools, which is presently under the purview of the Education Ministry.

Both quotes belong to men expected to be key players of the new government that Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to form this month. Together the two quotes offer a worrying peek into the future of Israeli education and, of course, the future of the Israeli economy and even national security, both of which are reliant more than ever on the smarts, skills and training of millions of Israelis.

Neither Goldknopf (who is slated to become housing and construction minister) nor Maoz (who will be heading up a new Jewish identity office) are going to be in charge of the Education Ministry. But if they get their way, they and the political streams they represent are going to have a big say in educational policy.

Netanyahu has assured everyone that when it comes to things like the army, national security and LGBT rights, he won’t be letting his far-right partners set policy, even though he has handed the party seemingly vast powers in these areas.

Netanyahu claims to care about defense and diplomacy, so presumably he appreciates the damage his extremist coalition partners could do if they pursue their agendas in the West Bank and social policy.

Education is another matter. As Anshel Pfeffer wrote last week in Haaretz, Netanyahu has never shown much interest in education. Over the various governments he has presided, most of the time he has given the Education Ministry to a coalition partner rather than keep it for Likud. He doesn’t speak on the subject often and when he does, it’s to make promises that he doesn’t keep.

Meanwhile, it looks like a member of his Likud party will hold the education portfolio in the next government. But whoever it is will find his or her powers constrained by the coalition deals Netanyahu has made, and get no backing from him to ward off the incursions into education from the religious and the right.

In the past, Netanyahu has always been willing to give the ultra-Orthodox parties what they want in exchange for their coalition support, and that usually revolves around education. This time around he has agreed in principle with Goldknopf and the religious Shas party on a substantial increase in government funding to Haredi schools that don't teach a core curriculum of math, science and English.

On Thursday it was revealed that Shas will have a minister inside the Education Ministry, who isn’t subordinate to the education minister and will reportedly have authority over ultra-Orthodox education.

Thus, another generation of Haredim is about to be left without the basic skills needed to enter the job market, consigning them to a life of poverty on state handouts. The strain on the Israeli economy will continue to grow.

Old-school

The Haredi struggle against being forced to learn core studies is an old one. What is new under the incoming government is that the rest of Israel’s schools are about to come under assault by ideologues.

The extreme right doesn’t necessarily believe that math and science are useless (although they may have a soft spot for that point of view as evidenced by Religious Zionism’s education platform), but as Maoz indicated, they do believe that schools should devote more resources to fostering national identity and patriotism.

No doubt there’s a place in schools for things like that, but that is hardly the biggest challenge facing Israeli education. By all accounts, Israelis (even secularists and leftists) are patriotic – indeed, Israeli voters as a whole are moving to the right, which Maoz no doubt thinks is inseparable from love of country. What Israelis increasingly lack are the skills and training that they should be acquiring in school to make them productive and prosperous citizens.

Given Israel’s indisputable achievement in turning itself into a high-tech superpower over the last two decades, it’s natural to assume that even if the country’s schools aren’t doing their job of teaching (a documented phenomenon), somewhere people are getting an education that enables them to become such talented engineers.

They are, but not nearly enough Israelis are getting that education. And, when they do, it is usually courtesy of the Israel Defense Forces and the money well-off families spend on private lessons to supplement what their children aren’t taught in class. In any case, neither is a long-term solution, as evidenced by the fact that despite Israel’s vaunted status as Startup Nation only about 10 percent of the labor force actually works in high-tech, despite efforts to raise the proportion. The industry suffers a chronic labor shortage..

Goldknopf apparently doesn’t think that learning math and science really gives you an edge in the high-tech world. As he told Channel 12, “There are ultra-Orthodox people in high-tech. We are excellent in high-tech.”

It is true there are Haredim in high-tech: they account for about 3 percent of the industry workforce, but they are 12 percent of the population already. Haredim who work are overwhelmingly women working low-level, low-paying jobs that only exist because people who do learn math and science are starting up companies.

It seems too easy to demonstrate how wrong Goldknopf is, but for the record, education has long been recognized as the driver of economic growth. Its role is growing more important as economies become increasingly knowledge-based, i.e., relying on innovation and skills more than on natural resources or raw manpower.

More recently, it’s been shown that the economic return on education isn’t just about how many years young people spend in school but even more about what they learn while they are there. On paper, Israelis are among the most educated people in the world, but they graduate knowing less than most others in the developed world. Despite their dedication to education and the many years they spend learning, the Haredim know almost nothing that bears on life and work in a modern economy.