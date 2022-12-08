Haaretz - back to home page
Palestinian Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West Bank

Earlier on Thursday, three people were killed by the Israeli army in Jenin, after it had entered the city and its refugee camp in a raid to arrest wanted Palestinians

Hagar Shezaf
Jack Khoury
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones during clashes with Israeli forces following the funeral of Mufeed Iklayel, near Hebron, in November.
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones during clashes with Israeli forces following the funeral of Mufeed Iklayel, near Hebron, in November.Credit: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/Reuters
Hagar Shezaf
Jack Khoury

A Palestinian man was shot dead and three others are wounded by Israeli army gunfire on Thursday after allegedly hurling stones towards civilians' cars in the West Bank.

The man who was killed was identified as Deiaa Arimawi, according to the spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Civil Affairs.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the Palestinians were hurling stones and bottles filled with paint at cars that were driving near the Beit Arye Ofarim settlement north-east of Ramallah. IDF soldiers who were at the site shot at the Palestinians, the military spokesperson said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that two of the wounded are in moderate condition.

Earlier on Thursday, three Palestinians were killed by the IDF in Jenin, after it had entered the city and its refugee camp in a raid to arrest wanted Palestinians.

