Palestinian Health Ministry: Three Palestinians Killed by IDF Fire in Jenin Refugee Camp

According to Palestinian reports, gunfire exchanged ensued after the IDF came into the city to arrest suspects

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Mourners attend the funeral of Mohammed Al Saadi and Naeem Al-Zubaidi, two Palestinian militants who were killed by Israeli forces during clashes in a raid in Jenin earlier this December.
Mourners attend the funeral of Mohammed Al Saadi and Naeem Al-Zubaidi, two Palestinian militants who were killed by Israeli forces during clashes in a raid in Jenin earlier this December.Credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/רויטרס
Three Palestinians were killed early Thursday morning by IDF fire in Jenin according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. According to Palestinian reports, IDF forces entered the city and the refugee camp in a raid to arrest wanted Palestinians and gunfire exchanges ensued.

Gunfire exchange in Jenin

According to reports, two of those killed - Tarik al-Damej and Sidqi Zakarneh were affiliated with the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades and the third person killed was Atta Shalabi. It was also reported that several wounded were transferred to the hospital in the city.

According to a video published on social media, a Red Crescent ambulance could be seen being hit by gunfire while it evacuated the wounded.

On Wednesday, a Palestinian man was shot and killed by IDF forces near Ramallah in the West Bank after firing at an Israeli military outpost from a moving vehicle.

