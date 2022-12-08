Netanyahu’s New Government Is Headed for a Jewish Identity Crisis

I must own up to a rather perverse sense of excited anticipation at the imminent inauguration of the new Netanyahu government. It offers so much to an avid connoisseur of all forms of Jewish life and identity like myself.

If you haven’t been following the labyrinthine governing coalition negotiations of recent weeks, let me quickly update you. The new government is to have an “authority for national Jewish identity” under Avi Maoz, the new deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office. There will also be a “Jewish identity directorate,” as part of the newly named National Missions Ministry under Orit Strock. She will also be in charge of the Department of Jewish Education, which will be separate from the Education Ministry. Other new divisions include the Heritage Ministry and the Jerusalem and Tradition Ministry.

The Education Ministry is in the process of losing many of its departments and units to the new ministries. At the same time, though, it is about to get two new ministers: a senior minister from Likud, and another from Shas who will be in charge of Haredi education. Shas will also get the old Religious Services Ministry, while Likud will have the existing Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

So many ministers dealing with Jewish identity, heritage and education. And even ministers who are tasked with such mundane tasks such as managing the economy are promising to do so in a uniquely Jewish fashion.

For example, the incoming finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who told the Haredi weekly Mishpacha this week that “they tried economic theories, they tried capitalism, they tried socialism, but there’s just one thing they didn’t try: an economic approach called ‘And it shall come to pass, if ye shall hearken diligently unto My commandments’ [Deuteronomy 11:13]. If we implement the Torah, we will have economic prosperity and great blessings. That is my economic approach.”

I can’t wait to see this in action.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism MK Orit Strock. Set to head a directorate on Jewish identity. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Now you may be saying: But Anshel, the thing you love about Judaism and Jewish life is the variety, the dizzying array of options, the smorgasbord of Yiddishkeit with its countless orthodoxies and heresies. These new ministers are all the same. Dour reactionary fundamentalists who cleave to one “true” and “authentic” version of Judaism, to the abomination of all others. Where’s the fun in that?

While you would be right to characterize them in this way, you would be very wrong if you think this means they will approach governing in the Jewish way, in the same identical fashion.

These are Jewish religious politicians, for heaven’s sake! Do you for one moment think they will get along as soon as they get the iron bit of office between their teeth?

I can’t predict what Maoz’s Jewish Identity Authority will find to fight about with Strock’s Jewish Identity Directorate, but I know for certain that they will just as soon as they’re sworn in. Just as I’m equally confident that turf wars will break out between the heritage and tradition ministries during the first week of their existence.

It is in the DNA of Jewish religious politics. Our legacy going back millennia. In fact, it’s the only aspect in which these new agencies and ministries will be authentically and traditionally Jewish.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism leader and incoming Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. More interested in the Good Book than pocketbooks. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

This newspaper has in recent weeks been full of foreboding, doom-mongering predictions of the terrible deeds this fundamentalist government is about to inflict on Israel’s national and Jewish identity. How they are going to descend with a vengeance and destroy any remaining shred of Jewish pluralism and liberal thought still funded by the government.

I wrote many of those predictions myself. But the way in which the Jewish brief has now been divided up in so many slices between the different coalition parties has cheered me up no end.

I would be worried if they had set up just one ministry for Jewish identity and heritage. One minister to rule all things Jewish and in the darkness bind us. But ultimately, there are no fewer than six fundamentalist parties in this coalition – seven if you include Likud, which is increasingly fundamentalist these days. And just like in any organized crime family, they all want a piece of the action.

Up to this point, Netanyahu’s genius has been to get these parties to cooperate as one bloc and stick by him, through five long election campaigns, until together they finally won him his elusive Knesset majority. He now thinks he’s satisfied them by giving each of these parties a division of the Jewish identity spoils.

But if he thinks that will be enough for them, he’s sorely mistaken. He has already been forced to chastise Maoz for boasting in public that he’s going to be censoring educational programs in his new role as czar of external programming for all of Israel’s state schools – this following a backlash from local councils’ education departments. And Maoz isn’t even in power yet.

More than anything, the insistence by each of the coalition parties to have their own identity agency is a reminder of the basic insecurity and vulnerability at the heart of fundamentalism. Each of these fundamentalists has their own truth and set of inviolate values that they need to push on the rest of us. And they can’t trust anyone else – especially not fellow fundamentalists – to do so.

Open gallery view Shas leader Arye Dery sharing a joke in the Knesset as Avi Maoz looks on. Credit: Emil Salman

Throughout history, every attempt to force one radical and exclusive form of Jewish identity on all Jews has failed, and largely for this reason: The zealots always ended up falling out between themselves. Fundamentalism is a self-defeating ideology, and this time around will be no different.

The only question is how much damage they will cause before their inevitable downfall. That they will cause damage is without a doubt. But we can be heartened by the fact that in this coalition’s divided structure, the source of its collapse is already built-in.