Likud leader and incoming Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu has filed a request to Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Thursday for a two-week extension of his mandate to form a government, which is currently only valid until Saturday night.

In his request Netanyahu wrote that the "negotiations with other parties are underway and there has been a lot of progress, but according to the pace of progress so far, I will need all the extension days that you have the authority to give me according to the law so that I can form the government."

Netanyahu added that there are issues that have remained unresolved regarding certain positions and that all the parties are requesting to sign coalition agreements.

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu agreed to the terms of a coalition deal with the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, the last party in his coalition to conclude a preliminary agreement with the Likud leader.

In response to Netanyahu's extension request, Yesh Atid, the party of Prime Minister Yair Lapid, said: "Netanyahu is weak. Even after giving everything, he is requesting an extension from the president. I wonder what else we can squeeze out of Netanyahu."