Netanyahu Agrees to Give Shas Chairman Control of Transportation and Infrastructure

Responsibility for transportation infrastructure inside cities will be transferred from the Transportation Ministry to the Interior Ministry, thereby giving Shas Chairman Arye Dery control over the issue, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on Thursday.

Dery is slated to become interior minister in Netanyahu’s new government.

The two also agreed to transfer the unit responsible for developing the periphery, which is currently part of the Negev and Galilee Development Ministry, to the Interior Ministry.

Finally, they agreed that Dery will appoint the head of the national lottery, Mifal Hapais – an appointment previously made by the finance minister together with the organization’s board of directors.

The Transportation Ministry unit that Dery will have control over is responsible for planning and building roads and railroads, as well as for contact with the local governments in which these projects are built. The unit is also responsible for projects that span more than one town, like Tel Aviv’s light rail project, and for installing traffic lights within towns.

Dery’s control of the periphery unit is thanks to a deal with Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party, which will be in charge of the Negev and Galilee Development Ministry.

The Social Affairs Ministry, slated to be headed by another Shas minister, will also be beefed up, at the Economy Ministry’s expense. The latter will cede the unit responsible for professional retraining, the government institute in charge of technological training and the unit responsible for boosting employment among minority groups. All three units had been part of the Social Affairs Ministry in the past.