Israel's Next Finance Minister Brings Religion to the Front of Economic Strategy

Israel's next Finance Minister and head of the far-right Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, said that 'obeying God brings prosperity' and that his economic strategy will be infused with religious doctrine

Reuters
Reuters
Bezalel Smotrich
Bezalel SmotrichCredit: Olivier Fitoussi
Reuters
Reuters

Israel's incoming finance minister said on Thursday that his economic strategy will be infused with religious beliefs laid out in the Torah, saying it will help the country prosper.

Leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, said that as finance minister he will delve deep into the inner workings of the economy, but, taking a step back, the Torah – the first five books of the Hebrew Bible – tells that obeying God brings prosperity.

Smotrich was tapped by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to serve as finance minister for two years. He will then be replaced by Arye Dery, who leads the Sephardi ultra-Orthodox Shas party.

Smotrich is more known for his hardline politics than his economic views, which, according to his party's platform, are fiscally conservative.

In an interview with an ultra-Orthodox magazine, Mishpacha (family in Hebrew), Smotrich said: "They tried many economic theories, right? They tried capitalism, they tried socialism. There is one thing they didn't try: 'if you obey'," referring to Jewish scripture that calls on people to follow God's will.

Smotrich said those of faith, himself included, believe that, "the more Israel promotes more Torah, more Judaism, more of the commandment to settle the land, more kindness and solidarity, then the Lord will grant us great abundance."

A spokesman for Smotrich confirmed the comments.

