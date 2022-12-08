Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Arrests Gaza Resident Suspected of Spying for Hamas

According to the Shin Bet, the 28-year-old used his work permit 'to provide intelligence to operatives belonging to Hamas’ security apparatus, even though he knew full well the implications of doing this'

Yaniv Kubovich
Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, along the border with Gaza. Credit: Guy Raivitz
Yaniv Kubovich

A 28-year-old Gaza merchant has been arrested on suspicion of collecting intelligence by entering Israel with a work permit granted to him by Israeli authorities.

Saber Mahmoud Yusuf Abu Tabat, a resident of Deir al-Balah, was detained last month by the Shin Bet security service and the Israel Police as he was trying to enter Israel through the Erez crossing.

As part of his work for Hamas, Abu Tabat met with his handlers at the Erez crossing, also known as the Beit Hanun crossing, to plan operations and gather information. He was asked, among other things, to reveal the identities of Shin Bet operatives and collect intelligence on sites around Israel.

During questioning, investigators learned a great deal about how Hamas intelligence operates, including the names of operatives, location of tunnels, weapons depots and locations where the organization operates.

According to the Shin Bet, Abu Tabat used his work permit, which was granted “in order to enable him to work in Israel and support his family, to provide intelligence to operatives belonging to Hamas’ security apparatus, even though he knew full well the implications of doing this."

In April, the Israeli firm Cybereason revealed that Hamas had launched a cyberespionage campaign by hacking groups, targeting Israeli soldiers and police officers. According to their findings, the hackers use social engineering techniques to find their victims and lure them, as well as fake Facebook profiles “to trick specific individuals into downloading trojanized direct message applications for Android and PC, which granted them access to the victims’ devices.”

