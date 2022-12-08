Hundreds of Israelis Attend Jewish Ceremony in Illegal Settlement of Homesh

Hundreds participated on Thursday in an inauguration ceremony for a Torah scroll at the Yeshiva of the illegal Israeli Settlement of Homesh in the northern Samarian hills of the West Bank.

The event, held in memory of Yehuda Dimentman who was murdered a year ago in a shooting near the outpost, was not approved by the Israeli Defense Forces. Entry of Israelis to the outpost is strictly prohibited by law, and is only permitted with the direct approval by commander of the IDF Central Command, Major general Yehuda Fuchs.

The participants of the ceremony walked from the entrance to the outpost, where Dimentman was murdered, toward the yeshiva building.

Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Limor Son Har-Melech, who used to live in Homesh until it was evacuated in 2005 as part of the Israeli disengagement from Gaza and the northern West Bank, participated in the event and said: "In the incoming Knesset, we'll act so that settlements in northern Samaria will be rebuilt and that the crimes of the disengagement will be corrected".

Since the settlement was evacuated in 2005, the official status of its yeshiva is an illegal outpost. Last week, an indictment was filed against the head of the yeshiva, Elishema Cohen, for violating the Disengagement Law, by which Israeli presence is not allowed at sites evacuated in 2005. However, many Israelis manage to evade the roadblocks and are regularly present at the place, preventing access from Palestinians.

In August, in response to the Supreme Court's demand to update Justices Esther Hayut, Uzi Vogelman and Yael Willner on the progress toward an evacuation of the settlement, the state resubmitted its demand that Homesh be evacuated, but refrained from specifying a date. State representatives emphasized that the evacuation of the yeshiva is subject to the consideration of the Defense Minister and thus there is no room for court intervention.

At a hearing held at the high court a month later, the judges acknowledged that Palestinians are denied access to the area, even though Homesh was built on their lands. Although the petitioners' claims to Israeli authorities were constantly denied, the judges suggested that they'll be resubmitted so that the IDF would ensure Palestinian access in the future.

In December last year, Shavei Shomron settlement resident Yehuda Dimentman, who attended the yeshiva in Homesh, was murdered at the entrance to the outpost by Palestinians who shot at his car. An army post was then erected at the site of the murder. Until Dimentman's death, the IDF would evacuate the yeshiva every five months, but since then it has stopped doing so.

In its response to the High Court, the state claimed that it enforces the law in the area, and listed several occasions in which it prevented Israelis from entering Homesh, as well as one case in which the settlers' solar panels were confiscated.