As Likud Finishes Handing Out Portfolios, Israel's Next Cabinet Comes Into View

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to the terms of a coalition deal early Thursday morning with the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, the last party in his coalition to conclude a preliminary agreement with the Likud leader. Coalition talks are yet to be officially concluded, but weaving the various agreements paints a clear picture of what the next government will look like and who will be running the country from where.

Shas

Dery will serve the first half of the government’s term as Israel’s interior minister and health minister, while in the second half he will serve as finance minister, replacing Religious Zionism’s Bezalel Smotrich. The coalition agreement also stipulated that Dery will serve as Netanyahu’s deputy prime minister throughout the government’s duration.

Open gallery view Arye Dery leaves a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu and Bezalel Smotrich, this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Additionally, Shas will receive the religious services and labor ministries. Two other Shas MKs will serve as ministers in the Education Ministry and the Interior Ministry, respectively. Until the full coalition deal is signed amongst all the parties, Shas may still receive additional appointments, a statement from Likud said.

United Torah Judaism

The agreement reached between Likud and United Torah Judaism grants the ultra-Orthodox party control over the Construction and Housing Ministry and the coveted chairmanship of the Knesset Finance Committee.

United Torah Judaism, which is led by Yitzhak Goldknopf, will also assume responsibility for the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry and is expected to receive three deputy minister positions in the transportation and welfare ministries, as well as in the Prime Minister's Office.

The party will further receive the chairmanships of the Environmental Protection, Labor and Welfare, and Public Inquiries Committees.

Religious Zionism

Likud and Religious Zionism sealed a coalition deal on Thursday. Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich will serve as Finance Minister for the first half of the government's term, later taking over the Interior Ministry and either the transportation or education ministries as part of a rotation agreement.

Lawmaker Ofir Sofer will serve as the minister of aliyah and integration, while Orit Strock, a prominent leader in Hebron's settler community, will lead the first-ever National Missions Ministry – formerly the Ministry of Settlement Affairs.

Open gallery view Otzma Yehudit members Amichai Eliyahu (Left), Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Yitzhak Wasserlauf, last month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Religious Zionism will further be given a representative in the Defense Ministry who will oversee the settlements and have a direct say in the appointment of the next Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and the head of the Civil Administration – two key offices that oversee life in the West Bank.

Otzma Yehudit

Kahanist leader Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party was the first to reach an agreement with Netanyahu, landing him as the head of Israel's first-ever National Security Ministry, formerly known as the Public Security Ministry, with far-ranging police powers.

Lawmaker Yitzhak Wasserlauf, meanwhile, will serve as minister for the development of the Negev and the Galilee, while Amichai Eliahu will lead the Heritage Ministry.

Noam

Running in the election as part of Religious Zionism, this extremist party is led by Avi Maoz, an anti-LGBTQ West Bank settler and who denies the legitimacy of non-Orthodox Judaism.

Open gallery view Avi Maoz in the Knesset, this week. Credit: Noam Moskowitz/Knesset

Maoz is Noam’s only member of Knesset, and according to the coalition agreement between Likud and Noam, he will be made a deputy minister within the Prime Minister’s Office, where he will be in charge of the department responsible for coordinating between government ministries and civil society organizations.

He has also been promised that he will head a newly created office overseeing “Jewish identity,” and be in charge of Nativ, the agency that determines whether residents of post-Soviet countries are eligible to immigrate as Jews. The coalition agreement also gives Maoz control of the department, currently part of the Education Ministry, in charge of external educational programs and partnerships.

Likud

Likud intends to keep at least 15 portfolios, including the defense, foreign, justice, education, transportation, communications, economic, energy, and culture and sports portfolios.

The prevailing assessment is that Yoav Gallant will be made defense minister and Yariv Levin the justice minister. Miri Regev is expected to be made a high-ranking minister, getting either the education or transportation portfolios.

Netanyahu is considering giving high-ranking roles, including foreign minister and Knesset speaker, to his critics within Likud in a bid to split up an alliance that has come together within the party and includes Yisrael Katz, David Amsalem, David Bitan, and Nissim Vaturi.