After Ben Gvir, Smotrich Also Meets With UAE Ambassador

Israel's next Finance Minister and the Emirati ambassador discussed promoting peace and normalization with other countries in the region, as their meeting comes after Kahanist lawmaker attended UAE’s 51st National Day event last week in Tel Aviv

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Smotrich and UAE's Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja meeting on Wednesday.
Smotrich and UAE's Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja meeting on Wednesday.Credit: Religious Zionism
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

Far-right Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich met on Wednesday with the UAE’s Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja.

The two meet at Smotrich’s office and discussed the relations between the two countries and promoting peace and normalization with other countries in the region, according to Religious Zionism.

After the hour-long meeting, Smotrich said that Israel must deepen its economic ties with the UAE. “The economic cooperation between the countries contains enormous potential for both sides and the entire region, while taking the relative advantage of each country and its ability to contribute to the partner country,” Smotrich said.

On Smotrich’s behalf, it was reported that the Emirati ambassador told him that he expects his country’s excellent relations with Israel to continue to grow.

Far-right Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir shakes hands with Emirati Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja, last week.

Smotrich’s meeting comes after far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir made an appearance last week at the UAE’s 51st National Day event in Tel Aviv, where he shook hands with Al Khaja and mingled with the crowd.

The reception held by the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv marked the country’s 51st Independence Day. Prime Minister Yair Lapid did not participate, and not a single member of his outgoing government spoke at the event.

The keynote speaker was Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that “our two countries stand against extremism and terrorism and together we promote prosperity and peace. The reality exceeded my expectations.” Other members of the Knesset, government ministers, religious figures and businessmen participated in the celebrations.

