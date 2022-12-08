Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

'There Is Pressure in Europe to Be Less Forgiving Toward Israel': EU Braces for Face-off With Israel's Far-right Gov't

Israeli diplomats say they believe European Parliament members are already preparing for the change in power, but Jerusalem is calling their bluff. Europe 'doesn’t take such harsh steps even regarding worse crises,' one source said

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government has yet to be sworn in, but there are already signs of conflict with the European Union. MEP Evin Incir of Sweden expressed opposition to the advancement of an intelligence-sharing agreement between the Israel Police and Europol organization, citing the composition of Israel’s future government. She says Israel’s police must not be allowed to use intelligence from Europe in the territories.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism