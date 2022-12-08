Analysis |
'There Is Pressure in Europe to Be Less Forgiving Toward Israel': EU Braces for Face-off With Israel's Far-right Gov't
Israeli diplomats say they believe European Parliament members are already preparing for the change in power, but Jerusalem is calling their bluff. Europe 'doesn’t take such harsh steps even regarding worse crises,' one source said
Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government has yet to be sworn in, but there are already signs of conflict with the European Union. MEP Evin Incir of Sweden expressed opposition to the advancement of an intelligence-sharing agreement between the Israel Police and Europol organization, citing the composition of Israel’s future government. She says Israel’s police must not be allowed to use intelligence from Europe in the territories.
