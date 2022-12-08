While England Banned Women From Playing Football, a Pioneering Club Was Born in Israel

“In 1971, in the exotic outskirts of Ramat Gan, a historic game was underway. The first two female teams in Israel were playing each other. At a time when women’s football was illegal in a number of countries, Israel had officially become a pioneering country.”

So begins the episode “A League of Their Own” in the current season of documentary series “The Unimportant.” (It aired Wednesday night on Kan 11 television.) As actor Dror Keren narrates the introduction, black-and-white images of female football players from the '70s fill the screen.

“But did this early promise lead to anything?” the narrator continues. “Did we become a light unto the nations for women’s football? Did the love of the game unite the sexes and overthrow the patriarchy?”

Of course, the answer to these questions is no. And with this disappointing knowledge, viewers are taken to the greener turf of the past – to the dreams of a women's team and one man who aimed to make women’s football in Israel a reality.

But before ruing what was not to be, let's start with the success, the big success. Zvi Willinger, better known as Wili, had survived Auschwitz but lost all his family in the Holocaust. He loved football deeply. To see the best games, he would fly to Europe, the continent that had taken from him what he most treasured.

He was mesmerized the first time he saw women playing the game, in Austria. He decided then and there to form a team in Israel as a prototype for a blue-and-white women’s league.

Zvi Willinger, center, sharing a laugh with the U.S. ambassador at the time, Samuel Lewis. "Wili was the god of women's soccer in Israel," a former player said. Credit: Israel Football Association

In 1971, the call went out in Israeli newspapers: “Wanted – female football players from the age of 10 to 40 for the first football team of its kind in Israel.” Women from all over the country came for tryouts, and 24 were chosen. The Israeli women’s football club (known by its Hebrew acronym Milan) began its journey with plenty of bumps along the way – and an intense passion.

The sport began in 1971 thanks to a single man – Wili. Former player Danielle Toledano

The first challenge was to find a sponsor. Many companies refused, but just as the club was about to give up, Shemen, a maker of cooking oil and soap, agreed (ironically because it hoped to appeal to the homemaker market).

Even today, the idea of women playing football isn't universally accepted; 50 years ago it was even worse. In England, for example, the Football Association had long banned women from playing in its stadiums. According to an Israeli newspaper article from the time quoting Dr. Ben-Zion Zak, the chief physician of the Israel Football Association, “Football doctor is opposed to women running around and kicking balls. Fierce competition between two women for a ball could cause serious injury to the pelvis and result in birth defects.”

Yaffa Zafrani, one of the first club’s players, says today with a cheeky grin: “We ignored all that. Everybody said football was only for men, but that wasn’t true. If I have the ability to play, why not? It’s a sport!”

After she left the team, Zafrani trained to be Israel’s first female football coach. “Nowhere is it written that a male coach is better than a female coach,” Rafi Ginat wrote back then in an article about her.

Danielle Toledano, a player on the first Israeli women's team. Credit: "The Unimportant," Kan 11

Sharing that dream, a Ramat Gan-Givatayim women’s football team was formed – women from the two suburbs bordering Tel Aviv to the east. The two new teams met for the first official women’s football game in Israel. “The competition was intense, the pace was fast and the crowd was enthusiastic,” the game’s announcer says excitedly in the documentary.

Well, it wasn’t too intense. It was clear that the pioneering team was in a league of its own; it won 9-0.

Six of the nine goals were scored by 14-year-old Chani Rosenberg, who became the first star of Israeli women’s football. “She was a cannon,” a friend says. “She knew how to hold on to the ball, dribble and score.”

When Rosenberg died in 2013, few were aware of her accomplishments. Oshrat Eini, a former national team captain and today a commentator, remembers her. Rosenberg “was a magician, a superstar and an unrecognized sports legend,” Eini says. “How many other female stars will go unrecognized?”

The Ramat Gan-Givatayim team didn’t survive for long, leaving the first club without any rivals. It would play against companies' informal male teams, on kibbutzim and on army bases against male soldiers. In almost every case, the women won. As one headline put it simply: “They trounced the men.”

Willinger appreciated what he had and booked his club for games in Europe against women's teams. Willinger flew to a match in Germany with a heavy heart and left feeling no better after a rare loss. After all, the Germans were the best in the world.

“I thought they had to be men, not women,” one player recalls in the documentary. “I can’t begin to describe their goalkeeper.”

Former player Sonia Simhoni. "We were so good; the team ruled." Credit: "The Unimportant," Kan 11

That was a 2-0 loss, but the Israeli women won 25 of their 30 games in Europe, scoring 113 goals and letting in only 29. In international women's football, Israel was now on the map.

“We were so good; the team ruled,” former player Sonia Simhoni, now 62 and a former coach, told Haaretz. “Every one of us was a star in her own right, and Wili was the god of women’s football in Israel and everybody’s father. We all had the same dream of the Israel Football Association recognizing this potential and starting a women’s league, but for a long time it never happened.”

Everybody said soccer was only for men, but that wasn’t true. If I have the ability to play, why not? It’s a sport! Former player Yaffa Zafrani

Simhoni played for the club as a teenager and after her army service joined a women’s team in the German league. Two years later she joined a team in France's premier league, where she played for five years.

It took a quarter-century from Willinger's launch of his women’s team until the Israel Football Association in 1996 started the slow process of forming a women’s league. And even that process only got underway after FIFA required all member countries to sponsor a national women’s team.

Thus there was an Israeli national women’s team even before there was a women’s league. Either way, the magic of 1971 has never been recreated.

Israeli fans and advertisers aren’t interested in the women’s game. In other parts of the world, the women’s game has flourished, while in Israel players struggle for basic resources. Their experience, in fact, is similar to that of the pioneering women half a century ago.

That first women's team disbanded in 1997. Despite Willinger's great leadership skills and love for the game and his players, at 74 he admitted that it was time to retire.

Toledano. "The moment we have budgets, we'll be able to really do something." Credit: "The Unimportant," Kan 11

“Many people think that women’s football in Israel started in 1997 with the Football Association era, and [this] has to be corrected,” says Danielle Toledano, 58, a former Milan player and today a physical education instructor. “The sport began in 1971 thanks to a single man – Wili.”

When she was a soldier, Toledano joined Milan after she saw the club beat a team from army headquarters. “I was so excited because I was a handball player who really loved football – but I didn’t know that there was a women’s football team. It wasn’t just a love of the game for me; I had a natural talent that I couldn’t entirely explain: dribbling, passing, accuracy.”

Her brother, a footballootball player himself, was enthusiastic. Her parents didn’t like the idea but they didn’t stop her.

Despite the sorry state of women’s football in Israel today, Toledano remains optimistic. “The moment we have budgets, we’ll be able to really do something,” she says.

“In the meantime, we suffer from gender discrimination regarding anything linked to sports. We have to put more emphasis on education in the schools and let girls from a young age play more football. If they’re allowed to do that, they’ll quickly discover their abilities.”

Toledano has one last recommendation: “Women’s football needs to be run by women. A man is always manager or coach, and this has to change.”

The episode Wednesday night is the second of the second season dedicated to stories about football. In both seasons, the creators use archival footage and interviews to tell unsung stories.

The series has won a prestigious IFTA Award from the Irish Film & Television Academy for productions based on archival footage. Eliran Peled, the series' director and creator along with Ido Hartmann, says the idea is “to find an event considered inconsequential, but retrospectively – or when you place it in a broader context – you discover that it's actually important. There's something about looking back that lets you appreciate the significance today.”

Peled says the current episode was launched by a letter that the creators found in the now-defunct magazine Haolam Hazeh on that historic game in Germany.

“From there we slowly began to piece together the puzzle. We discovered that Israel was a pioneer of women’s football. It was disappointing to see the gap between that promising start and the problematic situation today. In this respect, it's a unique episode because it's also a call to action today,” Peled says.

“We’ve gotten used to interviewees looking at the past nostalgically, but the Milan women feel the pain and loss in that their dream didn’t come true. But the fact that the Milan women’s dream didn’t come true doesn’t mean it shouldn’t for the current generation.”