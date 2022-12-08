Religious Zionism Crossed a Red Line. This Rabbi Regrets Not Doing Enough to Stop It

Eight years ago, Benny Lau embarked on an odyssey of sorts. The prominent Orthodox rabbi stepped outside his comfort zone – the religious Zionist community – and began wandering around Israel meeting Jewish Israelis from different walks of life.

His mission was to reconnect them to the Bible, a book that had lost relevance for many of them.

The point wasn’t to turn them into Torah-observant Jews, but instead to show them that the humanistic values they held so dear actually had their roots in these canonical scriptures.

It wasn’t always easy, he recounts. “There were places I went where it was very difficult for me to hear what people had to say. There were groups who wanted nothing to do with me. They said they were done with Judaism. But fortunately, they were only a very small minority.”

The project eventually took the form of an online study group called 929, named after the number of chapters in the Bible.

According to a recent survey, an estimated 2 million Israelis (many of them schoolchildren) have already taken part in the project. About 100,000 are regular content consumers and 1,500 have contributed essays, many of them on a regular basis, including some well-known celebrities.

But all those years he was away, Lau had not been paying attention to the winds of change blowing through his own community. His rude awakening came on November 1 when he discovered that a vast majority of religious Zionists – the Israeli equivalent of Modern Orthodox Jews – voted for a party led by a group of anti-Arab misogynists and homophobes.

This shift to the far right did not pass over many Orthodox communities long thought to be moderate – the West Bank settlements of Efrat and Tekoa, for example, as well as the religious kibbutzim.

“If you had told me three years ago that Itamar Ben-Gvir would be appointed a minister in the government, I’d have said you were going out of your mind,” says Lau, 61, in an interview at his Jerusalem home. He was referring to the Otzma Yehudit leader, a disciple of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane who has been tapped to become national security minister in the incoming government.

Open gallery view Otzma Yehudit supporters celebrating on Election Night in Jerusalem. Their far-right alliance won 14 Knesset seats. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Dangerous trend

Among Israel’s liberal Orthodox rabbis, Lau is the rare example of one who leans left not only on religious matters (he has emerged in recent years as a leading advocate of LGBTQ acceptance in the Orthodox community and was the first local Orthodox rabbi to appoint a woman to serve alongside him as spiritual congregational leader), but also on political affairs. This is out of a belief, as he likes to put it, that the “people of Israel” take precedence over the “land of Israel.”

In another day and age, he might have been the poster boy for religious Zionism. A descendant of 37 generations of rabbis, he attended all the right schools and yeshivas, was active in the Bnei Akiva youth movement, headed his own congregation for many years and wore (still does wear, in fact) the right type of knitted kippa. His uncle, Yisrael Meir Lau, was the Ashkenazi chief rabbi of Israel, a position now held by his first cousin, David.

But over the years, while the rest of the religious Zionist community was gravitating toward the right, he stayed put, even moving to the left, until he eventually found himself on the far fringes of this “ghetto,” as he describes it.

Several years ago, while still serving as rabbi of Kehilat Ramban, a Modern Orthodox synagogue in Jerusalem’s Katamon neighborhood, Lau tried to warn against what he saw as a dangerous trend emerging in this own community.

At the time, the party representing the religious Zionist community had already formed a “technical bloc” with Ben-Gvir to strengthen its chances of crossing the electoral threshold. While delivering his Shabbat sermon, Lau pointed out that Ben-Gvir was a Kahanist and that Kahane had wanted to pass laws that even right-wing Israeli lawmakers had compared to the anti-Jewish Nuremberg Laws of the Nazi era.

Open gallery view Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir gesturing during a soccer game between "Jewish" Beitar Jerusalem and "Arab" Bnei Sakhnin. Credit: Nir Keidar

“I asked how here in the Jewish state, after the Shoah, anybody could vote for a party like that,” Lau recounts. “I told my congregants that to me, this was a red line that could not be crossed.”

Not all those sitting in the pews took his message well. In fact, many were outraged that their rabbi would use the pulpit to deliver a political speech. Coincidentally or not, he left his position at the synagogue not long thereafter.

Since the election, Lau’s voice has not been heard – until now, at least.

He says he has struggled with the question of whether or not to speak out and express his deep concerns about trends within his own community, because he doesn’t want to start finger-pointing.

“When I started thinking about it, I realized I only had myself to blame,” he says. “After all, where was I all these years when this was happening, and what did I do to stop it?”

But after a bit of soul-searching, he has resolved to act. Or rather, take his act on the road again.

No, Lau has no intention of starting a new religious-left party. That’s already been tried and failed for the obvious reason that there aren’t a whole lot of religious Israelis who identify with the left. Neither does he plan to take to the streets and protest, as he did during the anti-Netanyahu demonstrations that preceded the March 2021 election. “I’m past that,” he notes. “Anyway, what good will it do? We’ll bring out 1 million people, and the other side will bring out 2 million.”

Instead, he plans to set out once again on a journey – only this time his audience won’t be secular Israelis who have abandoned their Jewish heritage, but the community he once considered to be his home and, in many ways, still is.

“I don’t think it will do any good to shout ‘gevalt’ and attack people for voting as they did,” he says. “Instead, I want to try to affect change from within, through dialogue and persuasion, just like I did with the 929 project. And just as I was able to show secular Israelis that human dignity is a very Jewish value, in fact the basis of the whole Torah, I have to be able to show that to religious Israelis as well.”

Fears and dreams

Where will this journey take him? “I will go wherever I’m let in,” he says. “Whether it’s yeshivas, midrashoth, settlements, religious kibbutzim – any community willing to hold a dialogue with me, I’ll be there. I have my beliefs and very strong opinions, and I have no intention of hiding them. But first I want to hear what these people have to say. I want to hear about their fears and their dreams. I want to hear their stories. Only then will I understand.”

He believes, or at least wants to believe, that most religious Zionists who voted for the sectoral party of the same name do not share the same disdain for liberalism as its leaders Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

“They are not all extremists,” he says. “I know these people, and when it comes to issues like women’s rights and LGBTQ rights, there have been considerable strides made in the Orthodox community in recent years. So, I think the story is a lot more complicated.”

How, then, does he explain the willingness of voters in the religious Zionist community to throw their support behind a party led by such right-wing reactionaries?

“What you hear over and over when you talk to these people is that they have very deep concerns about law and order in this country, and that was the main campaign promise of this party: to restore law and order,” he says. “You also hear many of them expressing fears about Israel losing its Jewish identity. But I think a key factor was that those who ran the campaign did a brilliant job of convincing religious Zionists that a vote for Benny Gantz’s centrist party was a vote for the far left.” (Lau himself voted for Gantz’s National Unity Party, which tried to pitch itself as the natural choice for liberal Orthodox voters but largely failed to lure them over.)

At the same time, he is well aware that the radicalization of the religious Zionist community did not happen overnight and that it is part of a process of indoctrination that begins at an early age.

“The religious school system in Israel has come very much under the control of people on the complete opposite side of the ideological spectrum from me,” he says. “It’s not only about where they stand politically, but also how they see Judaism, how they see Western culture, how they view relations between men and women, and Jews and Arabs.

“For me, on the other hand, human dignity is the essence of all that the Torah teaches,” he continues. “And everything is derived from it – whether that be the idea of Shabbat, how we relate to women, and even how we relate to the occupation. But we’ve reached this crazy situation in this country that when you talk about human dignity, you’re immediately derided as a leftist.”

Open gallery view Rabbi Benny Lau. "Just as I was able to show secular Israelis that human dignity is a very Jewish value, I have to be able to show that to religious Israelis as well." Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

His experience running the 929 project, Lau says, has taught him a lot about dealing with skeptics. A case in point would be the celebrated author A.B. Yehoshua, who passed away in June. Yehoshua, a proud Israeli secularist, was among the first people approached by Lau to join the online Bible study group. He initially refused.

“When I asked him why, he told me that he didn’t trust me,” relays Lau. “I asked him what I could do to gain his trust. He asked me to invite him to my synagogue on the night of Shavuot [the Jewish holiday that marks the revelation of the Torah to Moses and the Jewish people at Mount Sinai], and allow him to stand in front of the holy ark and tell my congregants what he really believed happened then. If I agreed, he said, he might start to trust me.”

The upshot was that Yehoshua ended up becoming an active participant in the 929 project – indeed, one of its most high-profile participants.

Lau is pretty certain he will be presented with similar tests as he embarks on this new journey back to his old stomping grounds. “But if I’ve learned anything from it, it’s how to gain the trust of people who don’t necessarily think like I do.”

Just like there were secular Israelis who refused his invitation to come study Torah with him, Lau knows that in certain quarters of the religious Zionist movement, where he is considered persona non grata, the doors will be shut.

“But I won’t let that deter me,” he vows. “I don’t want my grandkids coming to me one day and asking what I was doing in 2022 and 2023 when Israel was going to pot. I know many people will say I’m being naïve, but I’m certain I will have many partners on this journey.”