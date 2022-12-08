Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Religious Zionism Crossed a Red Line. This Rabbi Regrets Not Doing Enough to Stop It

Israeli Rabbi Benny Lau is embarking on a journey to offer fellow religious Zionists a way back from racism and homophobia. ‘I don’t want my grandkids coming to me one day and asking what I was doing when Israel was going to pot,’ he explains in an interview

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Judy Maltz
Judy Maltz
Judy Maltz
Judy Maltz

Eight years ago, Benny Lau embarked on an odyssey of sorts. The prominent Orthodox rabbi stepped outside his comfort zone – the religious Zionist community – and began wandering around Israel meeting Jewish Israelis from different walks of life.

Comments