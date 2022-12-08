Can the Collective Wisdom of Bugs Help Solve Human Problems?

The meeting with Ofer Feinerman, a physics professor from Rehovot’s Weizmann Institute of Science, who is studying ants – the connection between physics and ants will soon become apparent – was set for a random day. But as it turned out, for some of those involved in the meeting it was the most critical day of the year: the day of the nuptial flight of the harvester ants. Once a year, on the first sunny day after the first rain, these ants take wing in their multitudes, from all their colonies. These creatures, so closely identified with the ground on which they walk, suddenly sprout translucent wings and soar into the skies. So it was that we viewed the spectacular sight together in the field adjacent to the faculty of physics.