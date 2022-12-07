Haaretz - back to home page
IDF Kills Palestinian Man Who Shot at Israeli Army Post in West Bank

According to the IDF, the man was killed in a shootout with soldiers after firing at a military outpost near the settlement of Ofra in the West Bank

Jack Khoury
IDF soldiers in the West Bank earlier this year.
IDF soldiers in the West Bank earlier this year.Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
A Palestinian man was shot and killed by IDF forces on Wednesday near Ramallah in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.

According to the IDF, the man fired at an Israeli military outpost from a moving vehicle before being killed by soldiers.

The man was named as 32-year-old Mujahed Mahmoud Hamed by the Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs. He was a resident of the town Silwad, and was killed near his home.

Hamed was a former prisoner who spent 11 years in Israeli jails, Palestinian sources say.

32 year-old Mujahed Mahmoud Hamed, who was killed today by IDF fire near Ramallah.

The IDF released a statement saying that the man committed a shooting attack from a moving vehicle, targeting an Israeli military outpost near the Ofra settlement in the West Bank.

According to the army, IDF soldiers returned fire and began chasing the vehicle, when the driver exited the car and fired at them. The soldiers then shot and killed the man.

The IDF says the man is suspected of taking part in several attacks over the last few days.

