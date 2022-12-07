Netanyahu Meets With Likud MKs to Hand Out Posts for Israel’s Next Government

Likud chairman and incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has begun meeting with Likud MKs to hand out the ministries that remain after signing agreements with all the incoming coalition members, except for Shas, which he is expected to sign soon.

Netanyahu is to meet with all Likud lawmakers twice – the first time, his bureau says, is to hear what position each of them wants and a second time, to inform them what they received. Netanyahu has already met about half the members of his caucus and will meet the rest on Thursday.

Likud will have at least 15 ministers, with the main ministries left for them being defense, foreign affairs, justice, education, transportation, communication, economy, energy, culture and sport.

The distribution of portfolios has not yet been completed, so it is not known which Likud MKs will receive which ministries. However, a few directions are known. Netanyahu intends to appoint MK Yoav Gallant defense minister, which the two have discussed on several occasions and MK Yariv Levin is expected to be given charge of the Justice Ministry.

As for Knesset speaker, in addition to MKs Amir Ohana and Ofir Akunis, and Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon, Netanyahu is also considering Dudi Amsalem for the post. The reason Amsalem is in the running is the alliance forged between MKs Yisrael Katz, David Bitan, Nissim Vaturi and Amsalem, with all four working together to maximize their chances of attaining senior positions for themselves. However, Netanyahu considers this a “caucus within a caucus” and is determined to break it up. The assumption is that Netanyahu’s appointment of Knesset speaker will help him achieve this aim.

The main link in the alliance is Katz, whose power in the party is greater than that of the others. Netanyahu still has not decided what appointment to give Katz, who is demanding the Foreign Ministry. If Netanyahu accedes to the demand, this is expected to neutralize the four-way alliance.

Open gallery view Likud MK Yisrael Katz at Likud headquarters last week. Credit: Moti Milrod

However, Netanyahu has not yet decided whether to give the Foreign Ministry, his most senior post, to Katz. The alternative would be economy minister, which is not expected to satisfy Katz.

If Katz does not receive the Foreign Ministry, Amir Ohana is the leading contender for the post if he is not made speaker of the Knesset. Former Israeli ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer is also being considered as speaker, and Netanyahu has spoken to him a number of times on the matter.

One of Netanyahu’s problems is what posts to give to MKs Nir Barkat, Haim Katz and Yuli Edelstein, who are expecting to be offered senior ministries. Netanyahu has run out of significant ministries in the incoming cabinet, which will make it difficult for him to meet their demands.

Netanyahu would also like to give Edelstein a ministry that would prevent friction between the two after Edelstein declared he would run against Netanyahu for the Likud Party chairmanship, and then backtracked. However, Edelstein said he would not accept a junior ministerial position.

MK Miri Regev is also expected to be offered a significant ministry, one of only a few women who will hold a senior position in the incoming cabinet. She is expected to be offered the education or transportation portfolio.

Her rivals for both of these posts is MK Eli Cohen, who came in second in the party primary. It is believed that Netanyahu will give Cohen first choice of the two ministries, and Regev will receive the other one.

The final distribution of all the portfolios will probably begin only next week, and end near the time of the swearing in of the cabinet. Until then, Netanyahu could shuffle the deck a few more times.