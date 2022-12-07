Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party came to agreement on Tuesday with United Torah Judaism granting the ultra-Orthodox party control over the Construction and Housing Ministry and the coveted chairmanship of the Knesset Finance Committee.

United Torah Judaism, which is led by Yitzhak Goldknopf, will also assume responsibility for the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry and is expected to receive three deputy minister positions and the chairmanship of four Knesset committees, all told.

While Likud has signed several agreements with the prospective parties in its coalition, disagreements remain before a final coalition agreement can be arrived at. Both UTJ and the Sephardi ultra-Orthodox party, Shas, are demanding the post of deputy social affairs minister, sources involved in the negotiations have told Haaretz. The agreement signed on Tuesday between Likud and UTJ did not include a final decision on that position, with a UTJ lawmaker announcing Wednesday morning in the Knesset that the agreement with Likud was only a preliminary memorandum of understanding.

UTJ will be given the chairmanship of the Knesset's Interior and Environment Committee, the Labor, Welfare and Health Committee and the Special Committee for Public Petitions. The party will also receive deputy minister positions at the Transportation Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office and either at the Social Affairs Ministry or another ministry to be decided upon later.

President Isaac Herzog is thought likely to grant Benjamin Netanyahu an extension of time to form a government. The Lilkud leader is expected to ask for an additional 14 days. His mandate currently expires at midnight at the end of the day Saturday. Fourteen days is the maximum extension allowed by law, but Herzog has apparently not yet decided whether to grant the full two weeks at one time or to initially grant less time.

Ultra-Orthodox school funding

Netanyahu has reached agreement in principle with the two ultra-Orthodox parties, UTJ and Shas, on a substantial increase in government funding to Haredi schools that don't teach a core curriculum of math, science and English. The agreement has yet to be finalized, but it is expected to provide considerable new funding from both the Education Ministry and local governments to schools that don't teach core subjects.

Currently, ultra-Orthodox schools that are required to a teach core curriculum but fail to do so are stripped of additional funding, which is earmarked for a variety of purposes, including nutritional programs and student transportation. According to the agreement taking shape, beginning in 2023, the ultra-Orthodox schools will receive the same additional funding that the state school system receives.

The Education Ministry currently provides ultra-Orthodox schools with base funding consisting of 55 to 75 percent of what state public schools receive, depending upon the extent to which a Haredi school teaches core curriculum. That base funding, which does not include supplemental funds, is not expected to change.