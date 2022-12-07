Just as America Forcefully Rejects Trump, Israel Doubles Down on Trumpism

With Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia on Tuesday, the U.S. midterm elections are finally over and the verdict is clear: The United States has forcefully rejected the hateful and conspiratorial politics of former President Donald Trump.

From Georgia and Arizona to New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, Republicans chose Trumpian candidates. The voters chose to reject them and Joe Biden ended up with the best midterm results of any Democratic president in decades.

Meanwhile, in Israel – a country that considers U.S. support a core part of its national security strategy – Trumpism is flourishing.

As we count down the days until the formation of Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government, it feels like Washington in the days before Trump’s 2017 inauguration. This will be the most extreme, religious and populist government in Israeli history, an alliance of the ultra-Orthodox, the far right and an indicted prime minister trying to subvert his own trial.

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock waving to supporters after defeating his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election.

In the United States, Trump called just days ago to suspend the Constitution, an insane statement that probably helped Warnock win a few more moderate Republican votes in the suburbs of Atlanta. In Israel, this new government is set on crippling the Supreme Court and turning the country’s basic laws – the basis for our yet-unwritten constitution – into a dead letter. What Trump can’t achieve in America, Netanyahu and his allies will soon do in Israel.

In 2021, there was a brief moment when it looked like American and Israeli politics were aligned. Biden entered the White House promising to bring back sanity and stability after four years of Trump. Then, five months later, Israel got its “government of change,” which sent Netanyahu to the opposition after 12 years in power and promised to start fixing the deep, scarring damages he left in his wake. It was a win for moderate, pragmatic politics on both sides of the ocean, and a loss for angry populism.

In 2022, however, the two allies have chosen very different paths. The United States just reinforced its rejection of Trumpism, whether by reelecting Democrats or supporting Republicans who refused to join Trump’s election-denying circus. Israel has done the opposite, choosing to double down on Trumpian politics and throw away the short-lived centrist experiment of Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.

These elections will have profound consequences for the U.S.-Israel relationship. In the short-term, there are still more questions than answers. It’s clear that Biden and the emboldened Democratic Party will judge this incoming government based on its policies, not its statements, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at J Street’s annual conference on Sunday.

The underlying message is clear: Netanyahu’s far-right allies, who promised to annex settlements, change the status of dozens of illegal Israeli outposts in the occupied territories and provide automatic immunity to Israeli soldiers who kill Palestinian civilians, will have to choose between disappointing their voters or clashing with Washington. This will also be Netanyahu’s dilemma.

The most important takeaway is the long-term implications of what just happened in Georgia and Pennsylvania, and what will soon happen in Jerusalem. When the United States and Israel are moving in such different directions, difficult questions rise to the surface.

Far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, right, chatting with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset last month.

What is left of the “shared values” that are supposed to be the foundation of this relationship? Which U.S. interests are served by supporting an extremist government that includes people who dream of setting the Middle East on fire? Will the Democratic Party, which, unlike the GOP, doesn’t get a lot of support from evangelical Christians, adhere to its traditional position of supporting Israel?

These questions were already being asked during the Obama-Trump decade. Now, after Trump’s final humiliation in Georgia, and Netanyahu’s imminent comeback in Israel, they are more urgent than ever.