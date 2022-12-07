Israel's Chief Justice: Can’t Fulfill Duty Without Judicial Independence

The president of Israel's High Court said on Tuesday that without judicial independence judges will not be able to fulfill their duty as public trustees.

Her statement comes amid the incoming Likud-led government’s apparent attempts to constrain the legal system.

“Our loyalty as judges is given to the entire Israeli public; to every one who is a part of it,” Chief Justice Esther Hayut said at the ceremony welcoming newly-appointed judges to the court. “But our mission as public trustees cannot be accomplished without the safeguarding of the fundamental principles that are the life breath of any judicial branch in a democratic society. By that I mean judicial independence and the lack of any dependency, both on a personal level and on an institutional level.”

Chief Justice Hayut's remarks follow growing concerns within the Israeli judiciary system, following the elections. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is in the midst of forming a far-right government that aims at dramatic systematical changes. Among these, for example, the legislation of an override clause that would allow a simple parliamentary majority to overthrow Supreme Court rulings. Jurists warn this would erode separation of powers in a serious blow to democracy.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar also spoke at the ceremony, and said that he opposes "changes whose only purpose is to remove any limitation on governmental power and the creation of a system of government in which there's only one effective branch: the government. What worries me is that all the proposals being thrown out there are aimed at creating a regime that lifts all restrictions from itself. An executive branch with unlimited and unbalanced power.”

However, Sa’ar added that he supports passing the Basic Law on Legislation as well as the law allowing the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions declaring the unconstitutionality of laws, but only with a super majority and only as part of the Basic Law on Legislation.

According to Sa'ar, "the purpose is the total erasure of the principle of reasonableness from our administrative law, the revocation of the crimes of fraud and breach of trust, the cancellation of the obligatory legal opinion of the attorney general, the turning of legal advisers into political appointments, the full politicization of the process of appointing judges and the de facto revocation of constitutional judicial oversight through the super majority [needed] to deem a law unconstitutional coupled with the minimal majority [needed] to override judicial rulings.”