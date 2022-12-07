Far-right Lawmaker Named Israel's First 'National Missions Minister'

Religious Zionism will appoint lawmaker Orit Strock as Israel's first National Missions Minister, and Ofir Sofer as Aliyah and Integration Minister. The two lawmakers will serve as ministers alongside the party's leader Bezalel Smotrich, who according to the agreement with the Likud, will be appointed finance minister for two years, and will later serve as interior minister according to a rotation agreement.

National Missions Minister-designate Orit Strock is a leading figure in Hebron’s Jewish community and the founding chairwoman of the Human Rights Organization of Judea and Samaria, a controversial settlement group. Her son, Zvi, previously received a 2.5-year sentence for kidnapping and abusing a Palestinian boy.

A former Habayit Hayehudi lawmaker who entered the Knesset in 2013, Strock has consistently expressed hostility to non-Orthodox movements. During Strock's time in the Knesset, she has served as a member of various caucus groups. These include the Caucus for Strengthening the Chief Rabbinate and the Caucus for Strengthening and Preserving Jewish Identity in Israel. She was also chairwoman of the Caucus for the Land of Israel.

The incoming government will inaugurate the National Missions Ministry, headed by Strock, whose purpose will be to manage Sherut Leumi, an alternative national service program for young Israelis exempted from the army.

The new ministry will also oversee the settlement division, and the Garinim Torani’im – a movement of young religious Zionist families who settle in Israel's periphery and mixed Jewish-Arab cities who critics charge is a right-wing movement meant to Judaize cities and push out Arab residents. Furthermore, the ministry will have authority over pre-military preparatory schools and over the division for Jewish culture generally under the purview of the Education Ministry.

Likud and Religious Zionism sealed a coalition deal on Thursday. Throughout the negotiations, Smotrich demanded to receive strategic authority over the Civil Administration – a military body subordinate to the Ministry of Defense and responsible for approving settlement construction plans and demolishing unauthorized construction, most often Palestinian homes and structures.

Earlier this week, Smotrich reached an agreement with Netanyahu that Religious Zionism will have a direct say in the appointment of the next Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and the head of the Civil Administration. Both appointments will be in coordinated and agreement upon by the incoming defense minister and IDF Chief of Staff, as well as with the Prime Minister.

Currently, the head of the Civil Administration, an officer at the rank of brigadier general, is appointed solely by the Chief of Staff. The defense minister is also involved in the appointment of the COGAT, an officer at the rank of major general.