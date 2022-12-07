An Israeli court sentenced two Israeli Arabs on Wednesday for taking part in a mob attack against a Jewish man in Jerusalem during Operation Guardian of the Walls in April 2021.

The two men, aged 17 and 26 at the time, were convicted of terrorism and intentional aggravated assault on Eli Rozen while he was walking his dog near the Old City. Ibrahim Za'atari was sentenced to four years while the younger defendant was sentence to three.

According to the indictment, around midnight, several dozen people had gathered on Pierre Van Paassen Street not far from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Rozen was walking toward his home in the Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood at the time, when the crowd noticed him and began shouting “foreigner,” “settler,” and “beat him.” When they saw that Rozen looked Jewish, some began to throw stones at him.

According to the indictment, Rozen tried to flee with his dog when Za’atari and the minor surrounded Rozen and began kicking him and beating him with their fists and with wooden clubs, stones and an electric shocker. When the assailants noticed a police patrol car, they fled. When Rozen saw the patrol car he managed to stand up and try to run toward it, but Za’atari threw a nearby supermarket cart at him.

Jerusalem District Court Judge Abraham Rubin said when delivering the verdict: “The offenses committed by Za’atari are in the realm of terror attacks carried out with racist motives at an especially turbulent and sensitive time.” Rubin added that the context in which the crimes were committed, “the riots that had begun in Israel and especially in Jerusalem during the sensitive period of Ramadan, shows that he wanted to disrupt public order and make it difficult for the authorities to calm the situation.”

Rubin took into account that one of the assailants was a minor at the time, and the fact that the pair confessed, expressed remorse and a desire to rehabilitate their lives. However, he expressed doubts about the sincerity of Za’atari’s remorse, saying: “The accused verbally expressed remorse for his actions, but the impression of the parole service is that the accused had had difficulty accepting full responsibility for his actions, and that he was unable to distinguish the violent patterns of his behavior. This casts a long shadow over the remorse expressed by the accused in court.”

The court also sentenced Za’atari to compensate Rozen in the amount of 15,000 shekels ($4,367) and sentenced the minor to pay compensation of 7,500 shekels.

An attorney for the right-wing legal aid group Honenu, Ofir Steiner, who represents Rozen, said, “This is a very light sentence, which does not conform to the trend, also accepted by the Supreme Court, to hand down severe punishments” for actions committed during the operation.

“The Supreme Court stated specifically that a major consideration in these evens was protection of the public. The light sentence conveys a message of weakness and harm to security,” Steiner added saying that he would ask the prosecution to appeal the sentence.