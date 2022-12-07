Court Allows Genetic Tests for Four Couples in Infant IVF Mixup at Israeli Hospital

A court has ordered that genetic testing be conducted on four couples who underwent fertility treatment at Assuta Medical Center to determine whether they are related to a baby born to a woman who also underwent treatment there and is not the girl’s genetic mother.

Last month the couples asked the Rishon Letzion Family Court to allow the tests; they were later joined by another couple. The judge, Hani Shira, rejected the request of the additional couple at this stage, but noted that she would allow the test if none of the other couples was found genetically compatible.

The birth mother and her partner are registered as the infant’s parents in the Population Registry. The couple – who wish to continue raising the child – plan to appeal the decision to allow other couples to undergo genetic testing.

The four couples are part of a group of 22 couples who, according to the hospital and a Health Ministry committee, may be genetically connected to the infant. All underwent treatment at Assuta Rishon Letzion Medical Center. The four underwent IVF treatments at about the same time as the birth mother, and therefore Assuta believes it is highly probable that one of the couples are the infant’s genetic parents.

After the error was discovered, another couple that underwent IVF treatments in the hospital was tested, on orders of the District Court. No genetic connection was found between the couple and the child.

The additional couple was included in the group of the “second circle,” which is composed of 14 patients who were treated in the unit’s laboratory. The judge rejected their request and decided that their legal situation is “different, since in terms of the requirement of a reasonable chance … it was decided that for them, as in the case of 13 other patients, the likely possibility of a connection to the incident has been ruled out.”

However, she decided that in light of the couple’s personal circumstances (which are spelled out in the classified part of the decision), she will allow the testing in the event that the results of the test approved for the four families rule out a genetic connection to the child.

In her decision the judge wrote that “They (the appellants) should not be denied the possibility of finding out their connection to the minor child and in effect to be prevented the option of access to the courts, and by doing so to deny their option of ever finding out about their biological child. The appellants’ uncertainty along with the hope that perhaps the minor carries their DNA is causing human suffering that should be put to an end by performing the test.” She also wrote that performing the test “conforms with the minor’s right to know her origin.”

The infant, whose name is Sophia, was born about two months ago to a couple who are not her genetic parents. During the pregnancy it turned out that the infant has no genetic connection with the mother who was carrying her and that a fetus that was not hers had been implanted in the mother’s uterus. The infant’s parents want to raise her as their daughter and are opposed to performing the tests. Their lawyers, Galit Kerner and Asaf Sharaf, said that they intend to appeal the decision. Last month the couple claimed in court that the present situation, in which there is a family unit enveloping the baby, should be maintained.

According to the parents, “If the court accedes to these requests as well, it will be an opening to a dangerous slippery slope of hundreds of similar claims and could open a Pandora’s Box whose end cannot be predicted. A situation that is contrary to the good of the minor.”

They also claimed that the previous procedure in the court, when it was decided to allow them to undergo a test of genetic compatibility with the infant – is not like the present procedure, because since then the infant, whom they are raising, was born, and that there shouldn’t be an attempt to try to steal her parents from her. “After her birth she underwent difficult surgeries while the respondents, her father and mother who are now registered as her parents in the Population Registry, were at her side, and they are the ones who deserve to remain her parents throughout her life,” it was claimed.

After testing ruled out a genetic connection to the couple thought to have the highest chance of being related to the baby, Assuta formed another testing team that included other experts who were not involved in the initial mapping, and also appointed Prof. Ronni Gamzu as an external adviser to examine the case. His conclusion was that in light of the test results, the circle of patients with a probable connection to the incident should be expanded.

The team found that on the days when the birth mother who carried the swapped fetus was treated, another 36 patients were treated in the unit’s laboratory. In 14 of them the likelihood of a connection to the incident was ruled out, and in 22 of them there was a slight but possible connection to the incident. Prof. Gamzu concluded that testing the 22 patients would not necessarily guarantee finding the biological parents.