Ben-Gvir's Party Asked to 'Reshape' Temple Mount Status Quo, Netanyahu Outright Refused

A representative from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party demanded to discuss changing the status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem by allowing Jews to pray at the holy site, but incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the demand outright, sources privy to details of the coalition negotiations told Haaretz.

The demand was made about three weeks ago by Chanamel Dorfman of Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party during preliminary negotiations with Netanyahu's Likud party on forming a new government following last month's Knesset elections.

Dorfman reportedly asked Netanyahu to discuss Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, arguing that this would not be a change to the status quo but instead “reshape the status quo,” and that full equality must be allowed concerning the right to prayer at the site.

The demand, which could potentially lead to dangerous friction between Muslims and Jews in Jerusalem, was reportedly rejected out of hand by Netanyahu and not brought up in the formal negotiations between the two parties. “The status quo on the Temple Mount will be preserved,” said a Likud source.

Today, Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount is officially forbidden. But in practice, the police allow quiet prayer by Jews in the eastern corner of the Temple Mount, far from the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Channel 13 News reported on Tuesday that Netanyahu was furious at Dorfman because of things he said during the coalition negotiations. A Likud sources told Haaretz that Dorfman told Netanyahu he “didn’t need any favors” from him, and spoke to him “rudely and disrespectfully.” After the confrontation between the two, Dorfman apologized to Netanyahu.

Dorfman, the son-in-law of Lehava chairman Bentzi Gopstein, is very close to Ben-Gvir and is his representative in the negotiations. He is expected to be appointed Ben-Gvir’s chief of staff in the National Security Ministry, which Ben-Gvir will head.

In the past, Dorfman has been under an administrative restraining order banning him from the West Bank, and has been a target of both the police and Shin Bet security service.