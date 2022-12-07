Incoming National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded on Wednesday that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to put a halt to any appointments in Israel Police until the new government is sworn in.

In a letter to the attorney general, the head of Otzma Yehudit alleged that Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and the outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev are working to fill key positions in the police force before Ben-Gvir takes on his new ministerial role.

Ben-Gvir said his letter came following "very problematic conduct going on these days in the Public Security Ministry," by which, according to him, "attempts are made to present the incoming National Security Minister with facts on the ground.”

According to Ben-Gvir, “this conduct goes against a previous statement by the police commissioner who said that at a time such as the eve of the appointment of a newly elected minister, it would not be right to make numerous changes, including the appointments of senior officers.”

As reported in Haaretz, Otzma Yehudit and Likud agreed to have the police operate in accordance with Ben-Gvir policies once he is appointed National Security Minister. On Tuesday, Likud began to move ahead with the change.

Ben-Gvir mentioned in his letter that, according to a Haaretz report earlier this week, Shabtai pressured Bar-Lev to promote Superintendent Shahar Machsomi to Chief Superintendent and commander of the Jerusalem Special Reconnaissance Unit, fearing that Ben-Gvir would deny the promotion once he took over the National Security Ministry.

Ben-Gvir, who had filed a complaint earlier this year against Machsomi for assault, said in his letter that in the past, Bar-Lev had refused to appoint the officer and to do so now is “very surprising, and a change of position a moment before the minister leaves the ministry.”

The Jerusalem Special Reconnaissance Unit is a pivotal unit in an area of Jerusalem known for repeated clashes between police and Palestinian and Haredi protesters. His appointment was approved even though an inquiry into the complaint against him has yet to be completed by the Justice Ministry unit that investigates police misconduct.

The reason for the appointment, among others, is that in the last round of promotions the Special Reconnaissance Unit was the only one left without a commander.

Over the past two years Machsomi commanded the police personnel in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem. In February, Ben-Gvir established a makeshift office in the flash point neighborhood after the arson of a Jewish home led to an outbreak of clashes between Jews and Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir claims that Machsomi and his troops assaulted him and his aides when they tried to access the office, and he himself fainted and sustained a head injury which required medical attention.