Netanyahu Just Made a Major Concession to Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Parties. Here’s What It Means

Critics accuse Netanyahu of mortgaging Israel’s economic future by delinking educational funding from the requirement to teach core subjects such as English and math

Samuel Sokol is a freelance journalist based in Jerusalem. He was previously a correspondent at the Jerusalem Post and has reported for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, the Israel Broadcasting Authority and the Times of Israel. He is the author of Putin’s Hybrid War and the Jews.
Sam Sokol
Sam Sokol

Just months after a dispute over the extent to which Israel’s ultra-Orthodox schools should teach secular subjects threatened to tear apart the United Torah Judaism party, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu appears to have handed the ultra-Orthodox party an unprecedented victory.

